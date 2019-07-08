Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show, but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.

There is so much more to appreciate at the show than the flora and fauna but there is no doubt exhibits of homegrown vegetables, fruit and flowers play a hugely significant role in making the event one of the top shows in the country.

Exhibiting is a major part of the show, which this year takes place on August 9 and 10 in The Quarry, and there is still time for people to enter their prize specimens for judging – with a closing date for entries of July 19.

Andrew Cross, Chair of Shropshire Horticultural Society, said the quality of exhibits in the amateur competitive classes was stunning every year, making judging very difficult with standards always extremely high.

Severn Marquee

“Green-fingered grow-your-own enthusiasts regularly take part in exhibiting the fruits – veggies and flowers – of their labour in the Severn Marquee! The stunning array of homegrown produce is a must-see area of the show,” he said.

“From the biggest marrows to the longest leek – it can all be found here. And the youngsters aren’t forgotten either, with lots of classes for children to take part in, including making jewellery out of fruit.

“It’s open to all and we would love to see more people taking part by exhibiting at the show. So if you have an allotment and enjoy growing things or have something you are particularly proud of in your garden, then why not share it by entering it to the show?

“For many the show is the highlight of the year and there are a number of exhibitors who have been coming along for more than 30 years. It’s always lovely to see them and their creations and we never cease to wonder at the spectacular displays.

The Dingle Marquee

“The Dingle Marquee has its share of stunning floral art displays and this year will be based on a theme of New Horizons. Children are also encouraged to take part here as well, with their own classes.

“One of the classes under the New Horizons theme is an ideal opportunity for those new to flower arranging, those who may never have considered exhibiting or taking part in the show to have a go. The People’s Choice Award is judged by visitors to the show and awarded on the number of votes each display receives. Another is aimed at groups and welcomes entries from any contemporary, traditional or church groups to enter.

“We want as many people as possible to take part, whether they are seasoned campaigners or getting involved for the first time. It’s all about taking part, enjoying the experience and showing off your proud creations. Who knows, you may just end up walking away with a prize!”

Find out more about this year’s show

For more information and obtaining a schedule, call 01743 234055, email info@shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk or visit www.shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk

