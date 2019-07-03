Shropshire Young Farmers Ball set to be bigger and better than ever!

It’s one of the biggest dates in the calendar for young farmers in Shropshire and across the country and with the National AGM weekend now on hold, it’s arguably the biggest event of the year.

Last years event had an under the sea theme

Shropshire Chairman’s Ball 2019 will be held at Bagginswood on Saturday 24 August and members are already gearing up for the weekend. Members from neighbouring counties throughout the Midlands and Wales are encouraged to attend to help celebrate what a fantastic organisation YFC is for our young people.

The annual event marks an end of year celebration for members but it also acts a huge fundraiser for the charity organisation.

County Chairman Fred Hove commented: “It’s a great event that celebrates a fantastic organisation. The Chairman’s Ball has always been an event that brings like-minded young farmers together from across the country. Now with the demise of the National Convention, it’s needed more than ever”.

Fred continued to reflect on current President and Country File presenter Charlotte Smith’s words following the recent NFYFC AGM; “The membership needs to work together now to provide the change that this organisation needs to grow and thrive”.

“I’m incredibly proud to be involved with such a dynamic organisation and I’m looking forward to seeing how it develops during the coming years,” said Fred.

In recent years the event has rapidly developed, nearly 2000 young people join in the festivities, some travelling the length of the country for a night of music and dancing with friends.

And with record numbers expected to attend this year, tickets are already on sale and can be purchased on www.ticketsource.co.uk. They’re expected to sell out, so get yours now to avoid disappointment!