Dragon boat teams set to roar along river this weekend

Dragon boats will line the River Severn this weekend when dozens of teams roar along the waters while helping to raise money for a local charity.

Corporate sponsors of Severn Hospice’s Dragon Boat Festival – Network Telecom’s Amelia Ebdon and Becky Homersley with Emma Williams and David Foster of Charter Savings Bank

More than 40 teams are getting set to race in the Severn Hospice Dragon Boat Festival this year, which is taking place by the Shrewsbury School and Pengwern Boat Clubs on Saturday and Sunday.

Spectators are being invited to support teams putting their rowing abilities to the test as they race the 40ft dragon boats against one another.

The event, which will take place between 10am and 3.30pm on both days, is helping raise funds for families living with an incurable illness in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.

Hannah Gamston, fundraising officer at Severn Hospice, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming more than 40 teams to the waters of the River Severn over the weekend.

“Our Dragon Boat Festival has become one of our most popular events with our supporters in recent years and promises a great day out whether you’re taking part or just spectating.

“Thank you to everyone who has registered a team and our corporate sponsors for their support, without them we wouldn’t be able to put on events like this for everyone to enjoy.”

Businesses Network Telecom and Charter Savings Bank are the corporate sponsors for this year’s event.

There are a wide variety of teams taking part each year with between 11 and 20 people in each dragon boat.

Becky Homersley, marketing executive at Network Telecom, said the company was “thrilled” to be supporting the charity.

“The Dragon Boat Festival is sure to be a brilliant weekend, promoting the amazing work that Severn Hospice does to support local families,” she said.

“Network Telecom is proud to be sponsoring this event and supporting the hospice as our Charity of the Year. With a number of local employees with personal connections to the hospice, we are thrilled to be supporting them at their Dragon Boat Festival.”

Paul Whitlock, executive director at Charter Savings Bank, added: “The work of Severn Hospice is invaluable for the community. We are proud to support such a worthy cause and be part of a fantastic weekend of fundraising for the second year.

“We have a team of 19 members from Charter Savings Bank and across the wider business taking part on the day and they are all excited for the challenge.”