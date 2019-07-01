Success for pop-up visitor information stand at Shrewsbury Food Festival

A pop-up visitor information at this year’s Shrewsbury Food Festival has been deemed a success.

The visitor information stand at Shrewsbury Food Festival

This weekend saw the success of the first ever pop up Shropshire visitor information point at the Shrewsbury Food Festival supported by Jailhouse Tours.

Mark Hooper and Sarah Creighton who operate the Shrewsbury leaflet stands came up with the concept only a couple of weeks ago and are overwhelmed by the support from visitors and the tourism industry of Shropshire.

Mark said: “We currently distribute across Shropshire for a range of tourism businesses including Shropshire Festivals and thought how can we showcase Shropshire to the huge crowds that these fantastic events draw. We could not have put this altogether without the support from so many businesses including Shropshire Festivals, Shrewsbury Business Improvement District and especially Jailhouse Tours who were our sponsor for the weekend.”

The stand offered not just visitor information but Shropshire products, tickets for events and attractions, leaflets on a range of businesses, free Shrewsbury biscuits, Shrewsbury Flower Show seeds and a chance to have your say on the new branding for Shropshire Tourism.

Sarah said: “The interest in the stand was amazing and it was great to see how many people had different thoughts about the designs on choice for the new Visit Shropshire branding.

“We are now going to build on what we have started and hope to offer more pop up Shropshire points at festivals across the county.”

Mark added: “Shropshire is such a beautiful county and one that we need to shout out nationally and internationally. We are hoping to get the support from local council, BID and tourism businesses to all work together to put Shropshire on the map.”

Mark and Sarah also operate the Shrewsbury leaflet stands and offer a range of marketing opportunities for the tourism industry of Shropshire.