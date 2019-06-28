23 C
Shropshire
Friday, June 28, 2019
Home Features

New clubhouse donated to Telford BMX club by local rotary club

By Shropshire Live

Children at a Telford BMX club are celebrating after winning the backing of a local Rotary Club which has donated a new clubhouse.

Club chairman and coach Kieran Edwards celebrates the official hand over of the new clubhouse with young riders and Rotary Club of Wellington members which kindly donated the clubhouse
Club chairman and coach Kieran Edwards celebrates the official hand over of the new clubhouse with young riders and Rotary Club of Wellington members which kindly donated the clubhouse

The Rotary Club of Wellington members were left overwhelmed after hearing a presentation from volunteer Kirsty Smallman about the success of the club and the sessions it offers.

The Rotarians visited the BMX club in Dawley and despite offering sessions to hundreds of riders a week, could not believe they did not have a clubhouse or toilet facilities apart from one mobile toilet.

Rotarian Brian Richards, a member of the Rotary Club of Wellington said: “We are fortunate that Rtn Peter Seaward introduced Kirsty to our club and when we heard her presentation we were really interested to find out more about the BMX club and what they offered.

“When we visited the site we could not believe what a fantastic facility it was.

“The children are being offered such a brilliant opportunity to make new friends, get fit and enjoy a sport with their friends and with the whole family – and it is solely run by volunteers.

“All the members of the Rotary Club of Wellington agreed that they should fund a much needed new clubhouse and this was delivered earlier this year.

“We then put in a bid for a Rotary Grant to fund a toilet block,which was successful and we are looking forward to delivering that in September once the groundworks are complete.

“We wish the children and adults at Wrekin Riders every success for the future and we look forward to following their journey.”

Kieran Edwards, club coach and chairman, said: “We can’t thank the Rotary Club of Wellington enough for the support they have offered us.

“This means we can now have British Cycling visit and use our National standard track for training but we can now offer them a classroom facility for classroom based training.

“When we host birthday parties we will have somewhere for the children to enjoy food on a wet day  It includes a kitchen facility and also a private changing and First Aid room which we have never had before.

“The new clubhouse will enable the club to offer so much more and will also enable us to offer things we couldn’t previously which will offer the club an added income.”

Mrs Smallman, who got involved as a volunteer when her two young sons joined the club, added: “The Rotary Club of Wellington have been amazing – they have taken a real interest in the riders and their stories and the club as a whole. The new clubhouse and the new toilet facilities will make such a difference to our club and our members.”

The club has seen visitor numbers treble over the last four weeks after the club also won a £2,500 grant from Telford & Wrekin Council under the Let’s Get Telford Active campaign.

More sessions have been put on to allow more novice riders to access the sport.

National riders from the club are looking forward to racing the British BMX Series throughout the rest of the year, before riders race in the British BMX Championships in August.

The club, run solely by volunteers, hosts novice sessions every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 12noon and expert sessions 12noon to 4pm, along with open sessions for expert riders every Tuesday and Thursday from 5.30pm.

An additional novice session is also held every Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm due to demand.

The club also offers bespoke coaching sessions for community groups including Cubs and Scouts for their cycling badge and schools including bike and helmet hire and a British Cycling qualified BMX specific coach. A schools coaching programme is also underway where Mr Edwards takes the bikes and equipment and coaches children within school grounds.

The facility offers a £250,000 floodlit National standard BMX track, a 350 metre flat speedway track for novice, a pump track, expert flat training and balance bike sessions along with Special Olympics sessions.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

Black Watch stern, Naeroyfjord, Norway

Escorted tours and cruises provide a great opportunity

This year, Worldchoice Travel Shrewsbury will be celebrating its 3rd Year of escorted cruise groups, departing from Shrewsbury. Black Watch Cruise Ship Escorted tours and cruises provide great opportunity...
Read Article
Baby Feet Generic - Pixabay

The families hurt by medical negligence need transparency to heal

A leading birth injuries solicitor says families hurt by medical negligence need more transparency and empathy from medical professionals.
Read Article
The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article
Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article

News

News

Firefighters called to car fire in Shrewsbury

A car was destroyed by fire in Shrewsbury during the early hours of this morning.
Read Article

Car and cyclist collide in Shrewsbury

A cyclist was injured during a collision involving a car in Shrewsbury on Thursday afternoon.
Read Article
Chris Wall, Chief Executive of Coverage Care Services

Newport care home retains ‘good’ quality rating

Residents at a care home in Newport feel safe and secure thanks to the caring and excellent staff, an official report by health watchdogs has revealed.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shropshire Under 11s who played Staffordshire at Cound

Shropshire cricket age group roundup

Shropshire’s Women’s XI were involved in a thrilling tie in the latest round of games in the ECB’s T20 competition at Netherfield CC.
Read Article
Shrewsbury’s London Road ground staged Shropshire’s Unicorns Championship match against Dorset

Captain Joe Carrasco encouraged with Shropshire’s efforts before rain washes out final day

Joe Carrasco highlighted the positives as his opening game as captain of Shropshire’s cricketers ultimately ended with frustration at the hands of the weather.
Read Article
Pat Clarke, left, receives her regional award from Cathie Sabin, Shropshire’s former LTA President, at Edgbaston Priory

Tennis award winner Pat Clarke receives Wimbledon invitation from the LTA

Shropshire’s Pat Clarke has been invited to Wimbledon next month after being presented with her regional prize in the LTA’s British Tennis Awards. Pat Clarke, left, receives her regional award from Cathie Sabin,...
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

Councillor David Wright examines the plans for the larger of the two units with Sheila Dixon, Telford & Wrekin Council's Senior Surveyor

Development of two new T54 industrial units completed

Telford & Wrekin Council has successfully completed the development of two industrial units at its T54 Technology Park.
Read Article
The new Meringue Bites are packaged in an innovative paper-based pouch with a heat-sealable coating

Shropshire meringue maker moves into plastic-free packaging

A Shropshire meringue maker has beaten the likes of Mars and Nestlé to become one of the first companies in the confectionery sector to move into plastic-free packaging.
Read Article
Harriet Brooke Director at Brooke Solutions with Ben Mason from Aaron & Partners

Local business leaders hail expert HR workshops a success

A variety of Shropshire businesses have taken part in a free HR workshop offering expert advice on people management.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Club chairman and coach Kieran Edwards celebrates the official hand over of the new clubhouse with young riders and Rotary Club of Wellington members which kindly donated the clubhouse

New clubhouse donated to Telford BMX club by local rotary club

Children at a Telford BMX club are celebrating after winning the backing of a local Rotary Club which has donated a new clubhouse.
Read Article
Black Watch stern, Naeroyfjord, Norway

Escorted tours and cruises provide a great opportunity

This year, Worldchoice Travel Shrewsbury will be celebrating its 3rd Year of escorted cruise groups, departing from Shrewsbury. Black Watch Cruise Ship Escorted tours and cruises provide great opportunity...
Read Article
Baby Feet Generic - Pixabay

The families hurt by medical negligence need transparency to heal

A leading birth injuries solicitor says families hurt by medical negligence need more transparency and empathy from medical professionals.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

The 63 seater cinema opens this weekend. Photo: Wellington Orbit

Central Shropshire community cinema set to open this Saturday

A central Shropshire community cinema, cafe and arts centre will be screening their first ever film this Saturday 29 June.
Read Article
Kojo Anim will bring his debut UK tour to Theatre Severn

Britain’s Got Talent comedian Kojo Anim to visit Shrewsbury with debut tour

Britain’s Got Talent’s stand out stand-up comedy star Kojo Anim is heading out on the road and stopping at Shrewsbury with his debut UK tour.
Read Article
The cast of 37 pupils have learned to tap-dance and the spectacular song and dance numbers

Adams pupils present Anything Goes

Pupils at Haberdashers’ Adams in Newport are putting on a spectacular production of the musical Anything Goes.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

A hospitality student serves diners at Origins

Local College restaurant gets AA rosettes for fourth year in a row

For the fourth year running Shrewsbury Colleges Group restaurant, Origins, has secured a Highly Commended Rosette Award from the AA College Rosettes Scheme.
Read Article
The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article
Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
23 ° C
25.6 °
20.6 °
56 %
6.7kmh
0 %
Fri
25 °
Sat
24 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
16 °
Tue
16 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP