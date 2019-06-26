The families hurt by medical negligence need transparency to heal

A leading birth injuries solicitor says families hurt by medical negligence need more transparency and empathy from medical professionals.

The NHS successfully treats millions of patients every year. In a small number of cases however, avoidable errors occur leaving families devastated and needing answers.



In these circumstances, transparency and empathy from the start from the medical professionals involved is essential to the healing process of those affected.

Birth injuries specialist Diane Rostron said: “We represent families who contact us in a desperate search for the truth. They have often tried dealing directly with the hospital involved looking for answers to the question of what went wrong.



“They need a human response to their tragedy and an understanding of the pain caused. An open and transparent acknowledgement that mistakes were made and could have been avoided will not change what happened, but the empathy will help them during their healing journey.



“In my experience, it can sadly take many years before an apology is given – if it is given at all. It is now also taking longer for NHS Trusts to admit liability following a medical negligence incident leaving families further traumatised.

Psychological Damage

“The psychological damage can be extensive as families face an altered future as they come to terms with a significant loss or a lifetime of real hardship following a serious injury. The support they need just to get through each day must meet their significant emotional, practical and financial needs as a medical negligence incident will touch every area of their lives.



“For many, taking one step at a time, one day at a time, is the only way to cope. Many will come to us completely broken but they have the strength to fight for justice for their family. We support our clients through the compensation process with kindness, patience and understanding.



“Our approach is robust and relentless until the truth is exposed and some peace can be provided to the families we represent.”

To read more about the families represented by Diane Rostron and her team visit www.dianerostron.co.uk.



For a free confidential consultation contact the friendly team of medical and legal specialists on 01253 766 559.

Advertisement Feature