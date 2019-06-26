Escorted tours and cruises provide a great opportunity

This year, Worldchoice Travel Shrewsbury will be celebrating its 3rd Year of escorted cruise groups, departing from Shrewsbury.

Black Watch Cruise Ship

Escorted tours and cruises provide great opportunity to minimise the stress of planning a tour and have someone take care of your trip from start to finish.

Ian, Store Manager at Worldchoice Travel Shrewsbury, said: “Escorted touring can alleviate any worries for travellers who have lost their confidence or don’t want to travel alone”.

Fred Olsen Cruises

Worldchoice Travel Shrewsbury has partnered with Fred Olsen to offer a variety of escorted cruises to amazing destinations. These trips offer incredible value with inclusions such as meals, transfers and excursions all included in the price, offering great value!

Scottish Isles & the Edinburgh Military Tattoo

For 2020 Worldchoice Travel are pleased to say that their escorted cruise is to depart on the 5th August 2020 to Scotland featuring the Edinburgh Tattoo.



With a mix of remote island exploration. Unforgettable scenic cruising and chances to attend two iconic internationally renowned events, the Edinburgh International Festival and the iconic Royal Military Tattoo. This enriching journey presents Scotland at its diverse best.

There are opportunities to uncover historic sites, seabird havens and natural wonders in the Orkneys, Shetlands and on the Ise of Skye too: and see stunning sea stacks, beautiful bays and charming castles from aboard Black Watch.

Find Out More Escorted Cruising

You can rest assured you’ll be well looked after and even better, when you book your escorted tour with Worldchoice Shrewsbury – your holiday is 100% financially protected, so you can relax and enjoy what really matters.

To find out more about escorted cruise trips with Worldchoice Travel Shrewsbury, Call 01743 248175 or pop into the store on Shoplatch today!



Visit their website: www.worldchoicetravelshrewsbury.co.uk



Black Watch stern, Naeroyfjord, Norway



Supporting Strength Through Adversity

Worldchoice Shrewsbury are also raising money for the ‘Strength Through Adversity’ charity which supports people with disabilities to participate in sports and improve opportunities.

As a charity close to their heart, Worldchoice Shrewsbury would be extremely grateful for any contribution. If you are in the area, please pop into store and purchase a Strength Through Adversity Luggage Label to help support this wonderful charity.

