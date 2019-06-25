Search begins for Shrewsbury Monopoly VIP

The makers of the new Shrewsbury Monopoly game are searching for a “deserving” VIP person or family to receive the very first game to roll off the presses, which will be specially signed.

Pictured from left to right: Alan Mosley, Shrewsbury Town Council’s Leader; Mr Monopoly; Jake Houghton from the game’s makers Winning Moves UK and Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and leisure

And the winner will get to be a real VIP too, as the star guest at the high profile launch at “very high profile” place of the new game this October. They will also be in very good company as regards VIP’s .. as Mr Monopoly is flying north from London especially for the high-profile launch event.

Winning Moves UK are the makers of this new edition, under official license from

Monopoly owners Hasbro. News of the new Shrewsbury Monopoly edition was announced recently. At the time of the announcement the makers invited the public to send in votes and suggestions for unique town themed spaces and cards.

Winning Moves UK also reports that the game is coming together “very nicely”.

The edition will be themed in sets. From heritage to leisure, shopping to education, business to sport, charity to culture – and more. The game will see famous locations such as Mayfair and Park Lane updated to iconic landmarks of Shrewsbury.

“The game will feature the great and the good of Shrewsbury,” says Winning Moves UK Custom Games Executive Jake Houghton. “A huge thank you to everyone who sent in votes. The game is taking fantastic shape.”

The mechanic for being a Monopoly Shrewsbury VIP is: ‘Why I love Shrewsbury. Poems, ditties, one-liners, videos and montage photos will all be equally considered.

“The most inventive and creative entry will win,” adds Mr Houghton.

“We are totally open-minded as to the form the entries should take.”

“Retailers have been putting huge advance orders even though the game won’t hit the shops until this October, in time for Christmas.”

To be in with a chance of being this Shrewsbury VIP just email VIP@6starpr.co.uk. Polls close at 23.59pm on 31 July 2019.