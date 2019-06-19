Google visits School in Shrewsbury as part of online safety campaign

Children at Leighton Primary School in Shrewsbury had a visit from internet giant Google to bring awareness of staying safe while online.

Google visits Leighton Primary School

The campaign called Be Internet Legends was created after Google conducted research in 2017 with more than 200 teachers to learn about their experience with online safety in the classroom. They found that teachers believe children should start learning about online safety as early as the age of seven and that 99% felt that this should be a part of the curriculum.

Be Internet Legends

Be Internet Legends is an educational programme aimed at 7 to 11-year-olds to help them be safe, confident explorers of the online world. The sessions use online platforms, teaching resources, face-to-face workshops and assemblies, and free training resources to over 19,000 UK teachers.



The Be Internet Legends programme has reached over a million children across the UK. It consists of five key pillars, which children in Shrewsbury were taught during the session, to help them learn the essentials of how to stay safe online:

Online Safety Essentials

Be “internet sharp” – think before you share Be “internet alert” – check it’s for real Be “internet secure” – protect your stuff Be “internet kind” – respect each other Be “internet brave” – when in doubt, discuss

Children at Leighton Primary School were also shown Interland – a fun-filled adventure game to make learning about online safety fun and informative. Children learn about avoiding hackers, phishers and bullies practising the skills learnt with the programme.



Rosie Luff, Public Policy Manager at Google UK, said: “We are delighted to visit Leighton Primary School today to help teach children about how to Be Internet Legends. By getting acquainted with what we believe are the five core areas of online safety, we want to prepare children to have a safe and positive experience online.”

Parent Zone

Be Internet Legends is in partnership with family internet safety experts Parent Zone, and it is accredited by the PSHE Association.



Vicki Shotbolt, is the founder and CEO of Parent Zone, and commented: “It is essential that children learn to think carefully and critically about what they do and see online. Parent Zone has teamed with Google to teach younger children the essential tools they need to become safe and confident online explorers, helping them be resilient, kind and positive in this digital age”, said Vicki Shotbolt, founder and CEO of Parent Zone.

Interland is free online and can be discovered at beinternetawesome.