Shropshire’s first dedicated fitness festival taking place in Shrewsbury next month

Shropshire’s first ever dedicated fitness spectacular, offering an all-day extravaganza of more than 60 classes, workshops and demonstrations, will launch next month.

Simon Macdonald, left, and Tom Meehan are the organisers of Shropshire FitFest 2019 at Shrewsbury’s London Road Sports Centre

Shropshire FitFest 2019, which will showcase all that the county has to offer in fitness, health and wellbeing, takes place at Shrewsbury’s London Road Sports Centre on Saturday July 6.

Organised by fitness experts Simon Macdonald and Tom Meehan from Ultimate Fitness Experience, this one-stop festival will deliver eight hours of back-to-back fitness across multiple stages, as well as live DJ sets.

“FitFest 2019 is an exciting new event for Shropshire,” said Simon. “We are collaborating with Purition to bring together local gyms, health facilities and wellness centres to showcase the very best that Shropshire offers in fitness, health and wellbeing.

“It will be suitable for all, regardless of levels of ability and experience, and there will be something for everyone.

“Tom and I have lots of experience in the fitness industry, so we are looking forward to bringing a new fitness festival to Shropshire.

“Having been to similar events in London, we know what fun they are and this is something new and exciting for the county.”

The festival, which runs from 9am to 5pm, opens with a body combat master class on the main stage, followed by a packed programme of classes, including HIIT training, crossfit, a dedicated yoga space, boutique fitness area and wellness area.

A knowledge hub will offer talks and presentations from registered dieticians, a pop up private GP clinic, physios and sports therapists, together with advice from inspirational local fitness enthusiasts and trainers.

Demonstrations and taster sessions, including boxing, charleston fitness classes, pole dancing and calisthenics are among the other attractions.

Tom added: “The whole day will be about encouraging participation and promoting the very best opportunities available in and around Shropshire.

“It’s an ideal chance to try, taste and test the latest trends in health and fitness, all in one place within the athletics track at the London Road Sports Centre.

“It’s also an opportunity to meet the experts and ask for guidance, take part in a host of classes, shop for the coolest fitness brands and enjoy great food and drink – hopefully in the sunshine!”

Tickets for the event are now on sale – you must be aged at least 16 to attend – with all day tickets offering the chance to take part in as many classes as visitors wish.