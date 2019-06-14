Free festival to inspire fitness and friendship

Over 50s are being invited to try out a range of activities run by groups and clubs across Telford & Wrekin to help get them active and make new friends.

The festival will also introduce participants to Boccia a precision ball sport, similar to bocce, and related to bowls and pétanque

Celebrating Age, a project which celebrates the achievements and aspirations of older people, will be promoting the wide range of activities on Wednesday 19th June from 10am – 2pm, at The Place theatre, Oakengates. This will be the first of two events this year with an additional festival focusing on art, music and other hobbies in October.

The free event offers the chance to try out something new including gentle exercise like Bhangra dancing, seated exercise, walking netball and boccia. Then have a chat and meet new friends over a free light lunch and refreshments. There will also be a range of stalls promoting other activities and leisure services together with music from Side by Side Ukes and guitarist Paul Wallace.

The festival is coordinated through a partnership between the Senior Citizens Forum, Telford and Wrekin Council, Age UK Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and The Wrekin Housing Trust.

Chris Fox from Senior Citizens Forum says; “This year we’re expanding the festival with a focus on keeping fit and active. We have a wide selection of things to have a go at from Nordic walking to curling. Taking up a regular activity or joining a group or club can help us to stay socially connected and feel less isolated and lonely. It’s a great opportunity to make friends and we hope to give people the confidence to go along to a group in the future.”

Celebrating Age, keeping fit and active, takes place on Wednesday 19th June 2019, 10am – 2pm, at The Place, Oakengates, TF2 6EP



