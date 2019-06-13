Shropshire’s designer-makers return to Shrewsbury

Following a highly successful debut show this spring, designer-makers from the Shropshire Guild of Contemporary Craft are bringing their ‘Showing Off’ craft event back to Shrewsbury next month and to a bigger venue in St Mary’s Church.

From left, Vicky Ware who specialises in ceramics; Nicola Haigh, who produces textiles and Jill Bagnall, who works with glass

This time, Showing Off will be held on July 20 and 21 in the main body of the church, giving more space for the 11 artists to display their exciting creations for sale.

“The town of Shrewsbury gave us such a great welcome earlier this year that we felt we simply had to return to our new home,’ says event organiser and chair of the Shropshire Guild, Caroline Bennett.

“This time we have even more craftspeople with us, and a wider variety of work. Visitors are welcome and entry is free,” she said.

Designer makers at the Showing Off summer show include glass and mosaic artists, furniture makers and wood turners, ceramicists, enamellers and felters. Every item on sale is an original, handcrafted by expert craftspeople in the region.

Showing Off is open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 July at St Mary’s Church on St Mary’s Street, close to the Parade Shopping Centre.

Caroline added: “The church itself is well worth a visit. As Shrewsbury’s only complete medieval church, with a unique collection of European stained-glass, it can’t help but inspire us as craftspeople.”

All of the designer-makers in Showing Off are from the Shropshire Guild of Contemporary Craft.