Fundraisers brave the Amazon rainforest for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Eleven adventurous fundraisers have embarked on a challenge of a lifetime in one of the world’s toughest environments, the Amazon rainforest, for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

The exotic challenge which raised over £60,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

The intrepid 11 included a number of supportive corporate partners; Andrew Higgs from TH Baker, Emily Glew from Paycare and Sally Glarvey and Tamar Hughes from Phoenix Group. Individual supporters Sarah Elder and Andrew Goode, MAAC volunteer Adam Lote, and the charity’s aircrew and staff, Karen Baker, Richard Apps, Ryan James and Adam Williams, completed the team.

They spent five gruelling days kayaking the Amazon River, learning to catch their own food, making camp and even met and had dinner with a local tribe.

To date they’ve raised £64,000 between them, and this total continues to rise.

On behalf of the team, Ryan James, critical care paramedic for MAAC said: “What an incredible experience, ridiculously challenging, but extremely rewarding. Thank you goes to everyone who took part and to those who donated to the challenge, you have helped to fund 25 lifesaving air ambulance missions.”

Emma Gray, fundraising and marketing director for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, added: “This fantastic total raised is testament to the hard work and efforts of all our brave fundraisers. A big thank you goes to our corporate partners, staff, volunteers and critical care paramedics who took on this once in a lifetime challenge for our charity.”