Final preparations under way for hospital charity fun day and fun run

Final preparations are under way for a charity fun day organised by the Trust which runs Shropshire’s two acute hospitals to mark the birth of the NHS.

A 5km fun run will take place before the fun day starts at 10am

The fun day will take place at the Shropshire Conference Centre (SECC) in the grounds of the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) on Saturday 6 July.

It follows a hugely successful event held last year by The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) to mark the 70th birthday of the NHS, which raised more than £6,000 for SaTH Charity, SaTH’s Living Well with Dementia appeal and the Trust’s Swan Fund for end of life care.

This year’s event will follow a similar format to last year’s with a 5km fun run taking place before the fun day starts at 10am.

Attractions confirmed for this year’s event include a disco bubble, Go-karting, Nerf gun arena, Exotic zoo, 202 Field Hospital and live music provided by some of Shropshire’s most popular acts including Wem Taiko Drums, Geoff Rogers, Jay Harris, Top Bananas and The Ronaldos.

Refreshments will be available thanks to the popular Rapid Relief Team barbecue, Little Box of Goodness, Planet Doughnut and Caffe Bistro.

A host of emergency services will also be supporting the day, with attendance from West Midlands Ambulance Service, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Mercia Police, St John Ambulance and Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire Blood Bikes.

The fun day will run from 10am – 2pm and will be preceded by a 5km fun run which will start at 9.30am (registration from 9am).

Entries for the fun run can be made online at www.sath.nhs.uk/about-us/fun-day

Julia Clarke, Director of Corporate Governance at SaTH and Chair of the fun day organising committee, said: “We are really looking to what promises to be another great day.

“Last year’s event was an incredible success, but we have also looked at the overall event to make some improvements this year, including a new staging area for our live music, which is at the heart of the food court, so people can grab a bite to eat or a drink and enjoy some great music.

“We are really grateful to all of the stalls and attractions who have signed up to this year’s event, as well as all the other organisations which have contributed to the fun day and the fun run.”