Shrewsbury adult day centre put on their aprons for Alzheimer’s awareness

Shrewsbury based adult day care centre, Willow Lodge are helping to raise awareness of dementia by hosting a cupcake day at their day centre.

Willow Lodge is supporting the Alzheimer’s Society Cupcake Day on Thursday 13 June

Along with the rest of the country, the team at Willow Lodge, guests, family and friends will be putting on their aprons and baking dozens of cupcakes for the Alzheimer’s Society Cupcake Day on Thursday 13h June.

Dementia is set to be the 21st century’s biggest killer and affect 1 million by 2021, there are currently 120,000 people with dementia living alone, this is set to double in the next 20 years.

Willow Lodge Care Director, Sarah Ritchie comments:

“Our fantastic team and guests at Willow Lodge are very pleased to be actively raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society. You don’t have to be a baker, it’s all about getting involved, having fun and making an impact.

“On the day we will also be serving hot drinks, light refreshments as well as holding a raffle and other activities. We would like to encourage the local community to pop along to our day centre on the 13h June, indulge in some cakes, help raise money for this charity and to bring people together to rise against Dementia on Cupcake Day.”

At Willow Lodge they use a Butterfly style approach that connects both guests and staff, in meaningful activities or experiences in a safe stimulating environment that feels like home. This helps to increase levels of positive social interactions which has proven beneficial outcomes for guests with Dementia.

Willow Lodge offers a friendly service that welcomes older and vulnerable adults from the local community, specialising in person centred care for people with Alzheimer’s, dementia, memory loss and/or physical disabilities as well as helping to safeguard against isolation and supporting good mental health. Visitors can enjoy a range of activities and a vibrant social atmosphere.