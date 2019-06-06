Scout group to take on 40 mile challenge

A Scout group from Shropshire is set to undertake a gruelling 40 mile walk to commemorate their 40th year.

1st Lilleshall & Muxton Scout Group celebrating their 40th year

1st Lilleshall & Muxton Scout Group have adapted the popular Telford 50 walking route for their own event on June 15.

Scout Leader, Pat Sumnall who has been involved since its inception said: “We wanted to do something challenging and fun to celebrate our 40th year in the spirit of adventure.

“It will be a long day and hopefully the weather will be kind to us – but everyone is very excited to take on the challenge.”

The group currently has active beaver, cub, scout and explorer sections which caters to around 90 children ranging from 6 to 18 years old.

Mrs Sumnall started as a helper in 1979 and has seen many children come through over the years on her way to becoming group scout leader.

“Watching the children grow up has been very rewarding, as they learn so many skills that will help them in later life,” said Mrs Sumnall.

The troop recently completed a gang show which involved all groups performing an act which included a band performing, singing, dancing and comedy.

They also have a fun day organised in August for everyone who has been involved with the group over the last 40 years.

The walk will start and finish from Lilleshall scout HQ and if you would like to be involved you can visit www.lilleshallmuxtonscouts.wordpress.com for more information.