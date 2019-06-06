Nominations open for Shropshire museum volunteer awards

Nominations are now open for a prestigious awards ceremony which recognises the efforts of volunteers instrumental in the continuing success of museums across Shropshire.

The West Midlands Volunteer Awards are open to any individual or group of volunteers in Accredited museums across the county, such as Attingham Park, Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery, RAF Museum Cosford, Whitchurch Heritage Centre and many more.

Winners can be nominated by a third person who may be a colleague, friend, visitor or family member and those nominations are now being sought so a shortlist can be drawn up ahead of the awards being presented at a special event in Birmingham in September.

They are open to any individual or group who volunteer within an Accredited Museum, or Working Towards, located in Birmingham, the Black Country, Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Worcestershire.

The awards are being organised by West Midlands Museum Development (WMMD) – a programme set up four years ago with funding from Arts Council England and managed by The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust.

Charlotte Edwards, of WMMD, said: “It is important to recognise the hard work and dedication of all those volunteers who give freely of their time to ensure their museums thrive in order to provide the ultimate visitor experience.

“Nominations are now open and we want as many people as possible to get involved by getting their votes in so we can make this year’s awards bigger and better than ever.

“There are five categories – four of which are nominated, Individual, Young Person, Group and Project, and one Excellence award which will be the judges award for the overall winner.

“The first two categories recognise outstanding contribution by an individual, 26 years or over and young person 25 years or under who have given time and commitment to a museum, art gallery or heritage site.

“The Group award will go to a team, that’s a minimum of two people, whose work has had a meaningful impact on a museum, art gallery or heritage site, while the Project category focuses on an outstanding project which has made a positive contribution to a museum, art gallery or heritage site.

“Previous winners and finalists are eligible for nomination and nominators can enter their nominee into more than one category. Nominations will close on July 22 and the shortlist will be announced on August 1, with the awards being held on September 11 at the Birmingham Hippodrome. All shortlisted nominees and their nominators will be invited to the awards ceremony.

“The awards are a great way to say thank you to all those volunteers who contribute so much every day all-year round and we are hoping for a strong response to our call to get behind the nominations process.”

As the awards are part of The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust’s National Portfolio and Museum Development programmes, funded through Arts Council England, volunteers from The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust are not eligible to be nominated but will be invited to be a part of the judging panel and to join in the celebrations at the awards ceremony.

To nominate a volunteer visit https://mdwm.org.uk/peer-to-peer/ and follow the guidance to complete the entry form.