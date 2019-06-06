Aspiring landscape photographers encouraged to capture Shropshire’s beauty

Budding landscape photographers across Shropshire are being encouraged to capture photos of the county’s stunning countryside in a competition being launched to mark the 70th anniversary of the Shropshire branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE).

Tina Corfield – Bluebell Woodland Walk, The Wrekin

Running with the theme “My Shropshire”, the charity is asking photographers to enter images of the county’s beautiful and diverse landscapes, which best show why they love Shropshire.

Sarah Bury, Chair of CPRE Shropshire, comments on the rationale for the competition and what the charity hopes to achieve through it: “With our 70th birthday this year, it’s an ideal time to take stock and remember that so much of the beauty, tranquillity and diversity of the Shropshire countryside has been protected through our campaigning work.

“However, how we each see that beauty differs, so a photography competition which captures what different people value in our fabulous local landscape felt like a fitting way to celebrate this milestone.

“Accordingly, we’ve made sure that our competition is open to aspiring photographers and complete novices alike and we’re keen to see everything from wide panoramic views, through to winding country roads and historic remains across the county.”

Entrants to the competition have the chance to win fantastic prizes, including £150 cash for the overall winner; £50 for two runners up and there will be a ‘Tour and Tasting’ experience at Kerry Vale Vineyard for the ‘most highly commended’ photo.

The competition, which is free to enter, covers entries in three distinct categories: ‘your favourite Shropshire view’; ‘Shropshire heritage’ and ‘Shropshire’s towns and villages’. Entries formally open on 14 June and the closing date is Friday 6 September.

The competition will be judged by CPRE Shropshire’s board, alongside leading Shropshire landscape photographers John Hayward and Tina Corfield and the best entries will be displayed in exhibitions around Shropshire in the Autumn.

For more information, to download an entry form and to see the full terms and conditions, visit CPRE Shropshire’s website www.cpreshropshire.org.uk/photo-competition.