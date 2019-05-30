19.5 C
Shrewsbury duo take on London to Paris cycling challenge for charity

By Shropshire Live

Two adventurous Shrewsbury women are saddling up for an epic charity cycling challenge which will see them pedal nearly 400km from London to Paris.

Dawn Tretton, second left, and Nicky Ellis preparing for their charity cycling challenge at The Shrewsbury Club with the help of personal trainers Mickey Brown, left, and Tom Meehan

Dawn Tretton and Nicky Ellis have signed up to take part in the Women v Cancer challenge in September, raising money for causes close to their hearts – Breast Cancer Care, Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust and Ovarian Cancer Action.

The two friends are spending many hours each week in the gym at The Shrewsbury Club, where they are both members, to boost their fitness levels ahead of cycling on a picturesque route that will take them through rolling French hills and quaint villages to the French capital.

Dawn said: “This is the biggest challenge we have done, but we can help make a difference to women’s cancer with hopefully the support of lots of people.

“Nicky sadly lost her mum to cancer far too soon at the very young age of 60. There are so many friends and family we have lost, including both of our grans, and some dear friends.

“Many other people are currently going through their own treatment journey to treat this horrible disease while others have thankfully survived and get to spend more time with their families and friends.

“It’s made us even more determined to do our bit and raise as much money and awareness as we can for women’s cancer charities.”

Nicky added: “Cycling to Paris from London will be a three-day challenge and we are currently training five days a week at The Shrewsbury Club, with personal trainers Mickey Brown and Tom Meehan putting us through our paces.

“We are doing spin classes and lots of extra strength training to help get us ready for the challenge of cycling nearly 400km.

“The Shrewsbury Club have been fantastic and are supporting us every step of the way,”

Lee Handley, from Stan’s Cycles in Shrewsbury, is also providing Dawn and Nicky with expert advice and support to help ensure their bikes are also in the best possible condition for their challenge.

A charity fashion show in aid of the cycling challenge will be held by Wysteria Lane at Frankwell’s Darwin Community Centre in Shrewsbury on Friday, June 14 (7-11pm).

To sponsor Dawn and Nicky, visit their JustGiving page.

