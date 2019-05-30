Popular Street Festival raises £1800 for Shrewsbury arts charity

Organisers of a family fun day in Shrewsbury are delighted after raising more than £1800 in just four hours.

Children enjoying musical fun with Mary Keith

Hordes of people turned out to enjoy the variety of free attractions on offer at The Hive’s Street Festival in Belmont.

The road was closed for the duration of the event which saw people enjoying live music performances, taking part in zombie drawing classes with international artist Charlie Adlard, and experiencing a colourful light display from Shrewsbury artist Andy McKeown.

Henna tattoos, face painting, children’s music sessions, and drumming workshops were on offer, alongside a range of craft stalls from some of Shrewsbury’s artisan craft makers.

More than £900 was raised on the day which will be match funded by Arts Council England increasing the total to £1800. This money will go towards The Hive’s charity projects across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

Katie Jennings, CEO of The Hive, said it was wonderful to see Belmont bustling in the sunshine with people of all ages enjoying the wide variety of attractions on offer.

“It was brilliant to see so many people coming out to support us and find out more about the work we do. As well as our charity work, we offer a wide variety of creative activities for people to get involved with including pottery, music workshops, gigs, exhibitions and so much more.

“A huge thank you must go to our patron Charlie Adlard who shared his skills on the day by teaching zombie drawing techniques. Organising an event on this scale is no mean feat and I would like to thank all of the team here at The Hive, as well as our dedicated volunteers, trustees and Creative Advisory Board who gave up their time on the day.

“We look forward to running similar events in the future” she added.