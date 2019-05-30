19.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, May 30, 2019
Home Features

Family’s vintage military vehicles heading for D Day 75th anniversary in France

By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire family with a passion for restoring vintage military vehicles is heading to Normandy to take part in events to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the D Day landings on June 6.

Morris Lubricants’ chairman Andrew Goddard presents drums of oil to Ben Kaye watched by his sons, Sam and Will, his parents Tom and Julie Kaye and Robin Frostick with the Scammell Pioneer R100 and AEC Matador in the background
Morris Lubricants’ chairman Andrew Goddard presents drums of oil to Ben Kaye watched by his sons, Sam and Will, his parents Tom and Julie Kaye and Robin Frostick with the Scammell Pioneer R100 and AEC Matador in the background

Ben Kaye, 42, of Mytton, near Shrewsbury has enlisted help from his father, Tom, 72, and friends Peter Meakin from Bomere Heath and Robin Frostick from Vennington to restore a 1940 AEC Matador medium artillery tractor especially for the historic anniversary.

Also making the 300-mile journey to Normandy beaches at Arromanches will be a 1940 Scammell Pioneer R100 heavy artillery tractor.

Ben will be joined on the trip by his wife Emma, sons Sam, 10 and Will, eight, parents, Tom and Julie and friends Robin and Helen Frostick and Peter. Pat Jagger, from Pentre, is transporting the Scammell Pioneer R100 on a low loader.

To ensure that the vehicles run smoothly during their French adventure, Shrewsbury-based Morris Lubricants has donated heavy duty engine and gear oils to Ben, a loyal customer.

The Kaye family and friends leave for France on Friday, May 31 and will take part in a series of parades and events in the week leading up to the D Day anniversary.

They will be taking with them a wreath to be laid in the sea on behalf of Emma’s grandfather, Charles Owen, a former Royal British Legion parade marshal and a white ensign belonging to Ben’s former primary school teacher, Ann Malpass from Mytton, which was displayed on a gunboat captained by her late father on D Day, June 6, 1944.

“It’s a great responsibility to take the white ensign because few flags survived after the D Day landings, which makes it rare and valuable,” said Ben, who runs a busy Range Rover and Land Rover repair and diagnostics business.

“We will be on the beach at Arromanches early on the morning of June 6 and we all have to be off the beach early because of a high tide.

“There will be veterans there for the events and we think it’s important for them to be spotlighted for what they did for us 75 years ago. Sadly, the number of D Day veterans decreases at every anniversary.

“Had we not got a foothold in Europe through the D Day landings, we would probably have been invaded by the Germans. It turned the tide of the war and I think it’s important to remember the guys that died there to keep us free.

“A card written by my mum and attached to a wreath that my sons placed in the sea at Arromanches for the 70th anniversary in 2014 best summed it up for me. It read: ‘With our sincerest gratitude to the bravery of those who fought and those who made the ultimate sacrifice, so that we, the following generations, could have the opportunity to live in peace and freedom.’

Ben, who has always been fascinated with military vehicles, began collecting vehicles to restore at the age of 19, when he bought his first Scammell Pioneer SV25 recovery vehicle for £2,000 with a student loan.

His father, who was craft teacher at Meole Brace Secondary School for 38 years, then caught the collecting bug and they now have 15 vehicles, including two tanks and five Scammells.

Ben’s passion for Scammells hold no bounds, as he went out on his first date with Emma in the recovery vehicle, which was also used when they got married.

His latest restoration project, a Scorpion tank, is nearing completion after 14 years and Ben has promised to drive it to school to collect his sons this summer. 

Sam and Will are being allowed by the school to take a week off to travel to France for the 75th anniversary of the D Day landings. The headteacher recognises that it is a special occasion and will be of significant educational value to them.

“The attraction for me of restoring vintage military vehicles is the history,” explained Ben. “It’s being able to do something that I enjoy as a hobby and a passion which I can share with Emma and the boys.”

He thanked Morris Lubricants, one of Europe’s leading family owned lubricants companies which is celebrating its 150th birthday this year, for donating the oils.

Ring Free XHD 30W monograde is a high quality engine oil particularly recommended for haulage, plant contractors and certain mixed fleet operations and Golden Film AG 140 Gear Oil is a mineral oil-based lubricant, formulated without extreme pressure additives which offers natural film strength, anti-foam performance and long-term stability.

“I buy all the oil for my hobby and business from Morris Lubricants because it’s good quality and the back-up service is excellent,” explained Ben. “You can ring their technical department with a query and speak to a human being which means a lot when you are working on cars that can be worth up to £100,000.”

Andrew Goddard, Morris Lubricants’ chairman, said the company was delighted to supply oil for the Kaye family’s British vintage military vehicles that will be travelling to the 75th anniversary of the D Day landings.

“These engine and gear oils are perfect for Ben’s vehicles,” he added. “They are recommended for use in veteran, classic and vintage vehicles, where engine design and tolerances prohibit the use of modern multigrade, high additive level oils.”  

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Holding baby hand - Generic

Families affected by a birth injury suffer for life says a leading lawyer

Physical and psychological effects are lifelong and impact every area of a family’s life according to a birth injuries specialist.
Read Article
The event will be held at Southwater’s QEII Arena in Telford Town Park on the 7th and 8th June

Shropshire Pub in the Park announces comedy and music line-up

Shropshire Festivals are launching a brand-new event this summer that will turn the best bits about going to the pub into a beer festival for Shropshire.
Read Article
1st Choice Insurance Team

Local Commercial Insurance, With Premium Service

Local Commercial Insurance, With Premium Service - “That’s 1st Choice in a nutshell”
Read Article

Follies Festival returns to Hawkstone Park

Hawkstone Park is bringing back Follies Festival, for a wonderful weekend of family entertainment, Friday 5th - Sunday 7th July 2019.
Read Article

News

News

Ghamer Sulayman Found Guilty

Man jailed for trafficking and rape of Telford teenager

A 23-year-old man has today been jailed for 10 years after a girl from Telford was trafficked to Birmingham and abused.
Read Article

Essential works to affect Shrewsbury Midwife Led Unit

Inpatient services at Shrewsbury Midwife Led Unit are to be temporarily suspended for up to six months from 10 June as essential remedial works take place.
Read Article
Volunteers Gerald Sanders, Katie Garvey and Councillor Julie Pierce work on the garden

‘Secret garden’ taking shape at Wellington station

An exciting plan to create a ‘secret garden’ at a Shropshire railway station has taken a big step forward.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury Town sign Wolves defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell

Shrewsbury Town has announced the permanent signing of defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell from Wolves on an undisclosed deal.
Read Article
Danny Rose returns to Telford Tigers. Photo: Steve Brodie, © Telford Tigers 2019

Danny boy returns to Telford Tigers for eighth season

Telford Tigers are welcoming the return of 24-year-old defenseman Danny Rose for his eighth season with the club.
Read Article
Sam Eardley has entered this week’s Shrewsbury Summer Open. Photo: Richard Dawson Photography

Popular Shrewsbury Summer Open wheelchair tennis tournament returns this week

The Shrewsbury Summer Open, a hugely popular event with wheelchair tennis players from across Great Britain, returns to The Shrewsbury Club this week.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

The new-look “super site” that will be created by Furrows of Telford

Motor dealer creates ambitious “super site”

A Shropshire motor dealer has unveiled ambitious plans to create the region’s largest used vehicles complex.
Read Article
Growth Hub Guru Chris Gough

Guru Chris to help plan road map to business success

A business guru will offer free advice on how to plan for success at a special workshop in Telford.
Read Article
Protolabs’ European Head Office in Telford

Protolabs survey reveals the ‘need for speed’ still dominates manufacturing

A Protolabs survey of industry professionals at a leading trade event has revealed some of the key challenges and opportunities facing manufacturers across Europe.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Morris Lubricants’ chairman Andrew Goddard presents drums of oil to Ben Kaye watched by his sons, Sam and Will, his parents Tom and Julie Kaye and Robin Frostick with the Scammell Pioneer R100 and AEC Matador in the background

Family’s vintage military vehicles heading for D Day 75th anniversary in France

A Shropshire family with a passion for restoring vintage military vehicles is heading to Normandy to take part in events to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the D Day landings on June 6.
Read Article
Dawn Tretton, second left, and Nicky Ellis preparing for their charity cycling challenge at The Shrewsbury Club with the help of personal trainers Mickey Brown, left, and Tom Meehan

Shrewsbury duo take on London to Paris cycling challenge for charity

Two adventurous Shrewsbury women are saddling up for an epic charity cycling challenge which will see them pedal nearly 400km from London to Paris.
Read Article
Children enjoying musical fun with Mary Keith

Popular Street Festival raises £1800 for Shrewsbury arts charity

Organisers of a family fun day in Shrewsbury are delighted after raising more than £1800 in just four hours.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

A Zombie Walk will turn the town into a twilight zone on Saturday

Zombie spectacle to transform Shrewsbury as part of Comics Salopia festival

A first-of-its-kind supernatural zombie spectacle will transform Shrewsbury as part of an international festival celebrating the wonderful world of comics.
Read Article
Jack Dee

Jack Dee returns to Telford as part of new stand-up tour

Jack Dee, the king of the sardonic take on life, is heading to Telford this autumn as part of his new stand-up tour.
Read Article

Community encouraged to get creative at Belle Vue Arts Festival

The community is once again being encouraged to get creative with this year’s theme of ‘ORIGINS’, when the Belle Vue Arts Festival returns from this Saturday.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Jason Bradley, the owner of Bradley’s Butchers & Delicatessen, with, left, Helen Bourne, property manager for TSR, and Amie Barter, agency surveyor for TSR, who handled the letting of the premises

New butchers and delicatessen opens in Shrewsbury

A new butchers and delicatessen has opened its doors in Shrewsbury. next to the town’s busy Column roundabout.
Read Article
The Severn Valley Railway at Bridgnorth

SVR’s Railwayman’s Arms to host Bank Holiday beer festival

Visitors to the Severn Valley Railway this bank holiday can raise a glass while watching the trains steam in.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
19.5 ° C
20.6 °
17.2 °
64 %
9.3kmh
43 %
Thu
17 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
22 °
Sun
18 °
Mon
16 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP