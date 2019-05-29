60th anniversary of Jaguar Mk 2 to be celebrated in Bridgnorth

Classic Motor Cars in Bridgnorth (CMC) the world renowned Restoration Company is to be the venue for a 60th birthday party for one of Jaguar Cars legends – the Jaguar Mk 2 this Saturday 1 June and everyone is invited.

A Jaguar Mk 2

The famous company, which is based at the Stanmore Business Park, is opening its doors to the public and has invited Jaguar Mk2’s from across the country to attend – including the most recongnised Jaguar Mk 2 of all time, the car used by John Thaw in the famous Inspector Morse TV series.

At the beginning of this week more than 70 Mk 2’s from all over the country had booked in to join us,” said Nigel Woodward, Managing Director at the company along with at least 40 other classic cars that wish to celebrate the birthday. But the fact of the matter is there could be considerably more, we are getting calls all the time.”

He added: “This is going to be a classic car spectacular and getting this number of Jaguar Mk 2’s and their owners to attend is phenomenal and may not be repeated again. Car clubs from around the country and the Midlands have told us that they wish to attend and bring their cars so we actually have no idea what the final numbers may be.”

The birthday party starts at 10 am with the company throwing open is doors to the public with a variety of exciting activities taking place.

The Company’s famous restoration workshops will be open to view and special tours will take place.

There will be a spectacular car Concours for the visiting Jaguar’s and for the other classics.

A massive Scalextric Challenge will take place, which is being sponsored, by Grainger and Worrall one of the other famous motoring companies that are headquartered at the Business Park

The Marches Training Academy, sponsored by CMC and Grainger and Worrell which is training motoring apprentices from across the Midlands and the rest of the UK will be opening its doors to the public.

There will be a toy and motoring memorabilia fair, resident artists who can reproduce images of owners cars, activities for children including face painting, live music and a huge food court, which will provide a variety of eating experiences.

Local Brewery, Hobson’s has even produced a limited edition special Mk2 beer and local artist Louise Griffin has produced a limited edition poster to mark the event, which is featured on the bottle. Both will be available on the day to purchase.

Entry to the event is free but the company is asking for donations to be made to Hope House Children’s hospice, which will also benefit from any other profits.

Nigel added: “This should be a great day out for all the family, there will be lots to see and do and its benefiting a great local charity – we hope to see as many people from Bridgnorth and across the Midlands as possible and its not too late to bring your car or book a stall.”