Headway garden in Shrewsbury given makeover

A special garden in Shropshire which helps people recover from head and brain injuries in a tranquil setting has been given a makeover – Ground Force style!

The makeover was tackled by a team of volunteers from Headway and law firm Lanyon Bowdler’s personal injury department

The garden at Headway Shropshire in Shrewsbury needed some tender loving care following the winter, and was tackled by a team of volunteers from Headway and law firm Lanyon Bowdler’s personal injury department.

Members of the Lanyon Bowdler maintenance team were also involved, making safe the concrete path leading to the garden, which had broken away, allowing safe access for wheelchairs.

Myfanwy Murray, a personal injury trainee solicitor with the firm, said: “In 2010 Headway Shropshire developed the concept of the Labyrinth Garden for the Shrewsbury Flower Show outdoor garden competition.

“This amazing project was assisted by garden designer, Mike Russell and many volunteers. Local businesses donated items to bring the project to fruition along with Lanyon Bowdler, who also grew plants for the project and kept diaries of their plant’s progress.

“The garden won the award for best outdoor garden that year, which was a testament to all the hard work. Headway clients also got involved by potting plants and creating fantastic murals out of paint and chipboard to be displayed around their own garden at Headway House in Shrewsbury.

“This garden is a great resource for the Headway clients to relax and take some time out. Many of the features that formed part of the outdoor garden at the Flower Garden were later moved over to Headway and still remain there now.

“The garden remains an important feature at Headway, however, over the winter it has got a little overgrown, so an army of volunteers from our personal injury department, handyman Paul and operations manager Rowland, headed over to join Headway staff and volunteers transform the garden Ground Force style!

“There were many jobs that needed doing, including weeding, watering, painting and digging. It is really important to remove any plants that are sharp or prickly to prevent Headway’s clients injuring themselves and ensuring it is a safe environment for them.

“By the end of the day, the garden looked renewed and the blue paint really jazzed up the garden ready for summer.

“Headway Shropshire’s garden is a great resource for its clients and staff and although everyone was tired from a day of hard work, it was great to see the garden looking so beautiful ready for the summer.”

Neil Lorimer, partner and head of Lanyon Bowdler’s personal injury team, added: “It’s great for Lanyon Bowdler to get involved again. Well done to everyone who helped with the Headway garden – a tremendous effort by all.

“I know from speaking to staff at Headway Shropshire that they were very appreciative. It’s great to be able to give people who suffer brain injury, which often includes symptoms of fatigue and irritation from noise, a peaceful and visually beautiful area in which to relax.”

Debbie Wilcox, chief executive of Headway Shropshire, said: “I want to say a big thank you to all the ‘crew’ from Lanyon Bowdler and the staff and volunteers from Headway Shropshire who gave their time and hard work into transforming our garden. It really is much appreciated.”