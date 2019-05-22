17.3 C
Trustees kick start RAF Museum Cosford playground fundraiser

By Shropshire Live

A Trustee from the Royal Air Force Museum is set to lead a march of over 100 miles to raise money for a bespoke outdoor children’s playground at the Museum site in Cosford.

Nick Sanders will be joined by his RAF Museum colleagues Alan Coppin and Robin Southwell. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum
The aviation themed playground will include miniature versions of iconic aircraft and is set to enhance the visitor experience for local families and school groups visiting the Museum.

Cosford has seen a 20% increase in visitor numbers on the back of the RAF Centenary year. Now in the 101st year, Museum Trustees are taking the first steps to build on that success with their sights firmly set on raising funds for a playground that will engage the Museum’s youngest visitors with the RAF story.

Nick Sanders of Sutton Coldfield will be leading other Trustees and VIPs associated with the RAF Museum on the walk between RAF Cranwell near Lincolnshire and the RAF Museum at Cosford in the West Midlands. The 101 mile route is steeped with RAF history and will pass former RAF stations and memorial sites as the Trustees head towards Cosford.

Nick will be joined by his RAF Museum colleagues Alan Coppin of Bourne End and Robin Southwell of Cobham.

The walk of just over 100 miles will take-off from RAF Cranwell at 9am on Wednesday 5 June and will follow a route passing through the east of Nottingham, crossing over the River Soar at Kegworth, through Lockington, Walton on Trent and Coven before a safe landing at the Cosford Air Show at 11am on Sunday 9 June.

Nick Sanders, is an aerospace engineer by training and has spent many years turning around struggling industrial businesses.

Nick Sanders, Trustee of the Royal Air Force Museum said:

“Alan, Robin and I are looking forward to the RAF Museum 101 Walk. It is fair to say that none of us are in the first flush of youth but we have been training hard to make sure we are good shape for the hard miles ahead. We are raising money to build a children’s play area at the RAF Museum in Cosford so that there is something for all ages and interests to get involved with when they visit. The new playground at Cosford will provide a fantastic space for families to spend time with their children.”

To sponsor visit the Just Giving donate page.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.

