Annual tractor event raises thousands for charity

An annual Shropshire tractor pulling event has raised more than £12,000 for charity.

Lynsey Kilvert of Hope House, and Andy Perkins of Severn Hospice, receive the proceeds of the latest Ruyton X1 Towns charity tractor pull at Morris Lubricants. They are pictured with Andrew Goddard, Gary Penton, Gareth Jones, and six-year-old George Goddard

The Ruyton X1 Towns fundraiser, held at Marches Farm, has now pulled in some £62,000 for worthy local causes since its launch in 2012.

Proceeds from the 2018 event were handed over to the two selected charities – Hope House children’s hospice, and Severn Hospice – at the Morris Lubricants headquarters in Shrewsbury.

Morris Lubricants has been one of the headline sponsors of the event since its inception, and chairman Andrew Goddard said: “Not only does it bring the community together for two days of fun, the money it raises makes a real difference.

“Morris Lubricants is proud to continue its association with the Ruyton X1 Towns tractor pull, and we look forward to supporting the 2019 event, which will be taking place on October 5 and 6. Let’s hope the weather is kind!”

The event is organised by Gary Penton, a director of Oswestry-based haulage company Pentons.

He said: “Around 50 tractors, and almost 500 spectators, attended last September’s pull, and despite the weather being slightly against us we had a great weekend.

“We were delighted to have raised an incredible £12,000 to be split between these two worthy charities.”

He added: “We would not be able to put this event on without the support of the tractor pullers, track staff, sledge team and the numerous helpers – as well as our sponsors.”

In addition to Morris Lubricants, the pull is backed by other local businesses including North Shropshire Scaffolding, Ridgeway, Llansilin Tractors, Tudor Griffiths, Morris Holding, Griffiths Tool Hire, Nige Lewis Contracting, Enterprise Flex-e-Rent, and Booze Bars.

Gary said: “I must say a big thanks to everyone who has made donations, and to John, Linda and Robert for allowing us to use their land at Marches Farm once again.

Explaining why Hope House and Severn Hospice were selected as the two chosen charities, Gary cited the ‘fantastic support and excellent care they provide’ to the people of Shropshire.

Severn Hospice was especially chosen because of the incredible care it provided to Gary’s father in law back in 2012, and again to his sister last year.

He said: “We are determined to continue trying to make the event bigger and better – this year we hope to have European guests in attendance.”