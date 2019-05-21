M&S Shrewsbury raises over £9,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance

Colleagues at M&S Shrewsbury have raised over £9,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity based at Cosford.

Team members from M&S Shrewsbury present a cheque to a Midlands Air Ambulance crew at their base in Cosford

The money raised will go towards funding helicopters and equipment and the lifesaving work done by the team.

The store has been fundraising for the charity over the last year after colleagues nominated MAAC as their Charity of the Year. Colleagues and customers have undertaken a host of different activities including a fashion show, quiz nights and indoor cycling, reaching a milestone fundraising total of £9,306 for the charity.

Rachel Williams, Store Manager at M&S Shrewsbury, said: “Midlands Air Ambulance is a fantastic charity which makes a real difference to people’s lives, responding to over 2,000 call-outs in the last year alone. It’s a hugely important cause for our colleagues and customers, and we’re incredibly grateful to be able to support the charity and help make a difference within the local community.”

Maria Jones, Shropshire fundraising executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity said: “We have been blown away by the phenomenal support that we have received from M&S over the past year. The team and local community have really gone the extra mile to support us.”

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity (MAAC) operates and funds three air ambulances covering six Midlands counties including Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Worcestershire and the West Midlands. Funded entirely by donations, the charity relies on support from local people and businesses, to raise the £9 million needed to undertake on average 2,000 missions every year.

They do not receive funding from the Government or National Lottery; so it is vital they continue to have this fundraising support.