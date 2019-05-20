Shropshire charity to benefit from Shrewsbury Wacky Races

Spectators at this weekend’s Wacky Races in Shrewsbury will be able to support a charity that offers a lifeline to young people who have been affected by physical or mental trauma.

Richard and Craig Hughes, of Chrisbeon

Climbing Out was founded by Kelda Wood, who hit the headlines this year after becoming the first adaptive person to row the Atlantic solo.

Her challenge, which saw her row at sea for 76 days, 15 hours and 37 minutes in a specially adapted boat, raised more than £50,000 to run programmes for young people, aged 16 to 30, who have been affected by injury, illness or trauma.

And furniture and office supplies firm Chrisbeon were with her every step of the way – and will continue to support Kelda and her charity at the Wacky Races on May 26 in Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park.

Craig Hughes, of Chrisbeon, said : “The Climbing Out motto is ‘To Try Is To Succeed’ which is something the teams of this event should maybe bear in mind as the carts make their first run down the route in the Quarry!

“We are really looking forward to it and the team have been working really hard to create our soapbox over the past few months, our final touches will go on just before the event and we are looking forward to unveiling it on the day.”

The charity races will see more than 40 teams racing their handcrafted vehicles along a special track in Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park.

It is the first year Shrewsbury has hosted the Wacky Races and as well as vying to be the winning soapbox Chrisbeon staff and volunteers will be jiggling their Climbing Out donation boxes and hoping to raise some more funds for Kelda.

“There will be loads to do for all ages – street food, bars, family activities, craft competitions – and of course the races themselves which are set to be very entertaining,” added Craig.

“And we welcome visitors to come and have a chat to us, about our cart, about Climbing Out – and even about office supplies if they so wish! We look forward to taking part and having a wonderful experience.”