Shrewsbury Town midfielder hopes for Little Rascals Monopoly Nomination

Shrewsbury Town midfielder Dave Edwards is asking for Salopians to nominate Little Rascals for a place on the Shrewsbury Monopoly board.

The 33-year-old former Wales international, has taken to Twitter to ask locals to vote for Little Rascals for a place on the Shrewsbury Monopoly board.

Earlier this month Shrewsbury were chosen ahead of Telford and Ludlow to get their dedicated board.

Two charities will feature on the Monopoly board, and Dave Edwards hopes that Little Rascals can receive the most votes.

He said: “For all of those Monopoly fans Shrewsbury is getting its very own version – I’m really excited.

“There’s also an opportunity for two local charities to get their own place on the board. Obviously, all of us at the Little Rascals Foundation would love to be one of those chosen charities.

“We would be very grateful to get this opportunity. We are doing amazing things through Shrewsbury; so please support us to hopefully get a place on the Monopoly board.”

The Little Rascals Foundation, which Edwards set up alongside Ben Wootton, offers support for children with disabilities in Shrewsbury.

They offer one-to-one mentoring and also have a centre dedicated to supporting children and their families.

To vote for Little Rascals send an email to: info@6starpr.co.uk or visit: https://www.facebook.com/324109274941160/posts/331829667502454?sfns=mo