Local Commercial Insurance, With Premium Service – “That’s 1st Choice in a nutshell”.

The team at 1st Choice – independent commercial insurance brokers

Since our birth in 2012 we’ve quickly earned a reputation within the industry as one of the UK’s most exciting and proactive independent commercial insurance brokers.



Our expertise allows us to help each client secure the correct cover for the most competitive price in the market. Proudly located in Shropshire, we compete nationally, winning business from every corner of the UK. “Our teamwork with integrity and exceptional industry knowledge, this provides a winning strategy in a competitive marketplace”, says Jason Martin, Managing Director.

We’ve built a winning team

Our dedicated, experienced and helpful team are firmly at the helm of our success – in fact – combined, we have over 100 years commercial insurance experience! Sounds crazy when you put like that, but, for a small team we have some exceptional people. We have genuine experience, policy experts and veteran insurance advisors.



But our customers speak for us. Over 90% of our customers rated as ‘excellent’ on Reviews.co.uk. Ken Baker, Training and Development Director says, “Working within a passionate team with loyal and happy customers is such a positive and enjoyable experience”.



Our fresh approach to commercial insurance

How are we winning business and growing so successfully? We like to consider ourselves to be a little bit different. We’re not another backroom office sat by the fax machine, we’re proactive, digital, real people and we are easy to do business with.



We compare more than 40 leading insurance brands so that our clients don’t have to. We listen to your needs, negotiate better prices, and beat our rivals by offering exceptional value. We offer tailored advice to each client and build a bespoke policy that’s fit for purpose.

National scope, with local roots

We would love to go back to our local roots!



Sure, we compete nationally, but we love Shropshire. We live in one of the best places in the country and are surrounded by some outstanding businesses that are achieving real success at a national level.



We want to provide you with better policies, we want to save you money, we want to work with like-minded businesses, and we want to build long term relationships. “We may win business nationally, but we love local business. We will always go the extra mile to build happy relationships with the businesses we stand shoulder to shoulder with”, says Callum Watkins, Head of Marketing.



Talk to us today

Get in touch with our team today and let us help you build the perfect policy for the right price.



Simply email: quotes@1stchoiceinsurance.co.uk or call us on 01743 770505 today.

Advertisement Feature