Spring cleaning takes place on a grand scale at Morville Hall

By Shropshire Live

Visitors to Morville Hall, a National Trust property near Bridgnorth in Shropshire, will see what it takes to spring clean on a grand scale, when doors open this Friday and Saturday 10 and 11 May.

Hall conservation cleaning volunteers Ann and Chris
Open just 8 days a year, don’t miss your chance to explore one of Shropshire’s most idyllic country houses. Originally an Elizabethan mansion, the Hall was re-designed and enlarged around 1750, giving it the appearance of a Georgian home.

Like other historic houses, the spring clean at Morville takes on a different dimension. The volunteer team will demonstrate the types of tasks that need to be carried when cleaning on a grand scale.

The notion of a spring clean dates back to the time when houses were shut up against the cold of winter. May was traditionally the month when the annual spring clean began. Windows and doors were opened to welcome the first warm, dry days of the year. Chimneys were swept and housemaids worked their way through the house from top to bottom. 

Conservation Assistant Laura Bishop said: “A new family is moving to Morville in a few weeks’ time. Instead of furniture and objects, this weekend we’re furnishing the house with the skills and activity of our indoor conservation team. It’s a great opportunity to see what it takes to conserve and protect a historic house like Morville.

Whenever we clean something, we have to work slowly, constantly checking we aren’t doing more damage than the dirt we’re trying to remove. From waxing to book cleaning, come along this weekend and see the team at work.”

Morville Hall is open this Friday and Saturday, 10 and 11 May, 12-5pm. Admission applies, free entry for National Trust members and under 5s. Entry to the house is free flow and there is no need to book. Homemade cake and refreshments will be available from St Gregory the Great church. All proceeds go towards the upkeep of the church. 

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.

