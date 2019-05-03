Blooming good year for bluebells at Dudmaston

The blankets of bluebells at Dudmaston, a National Trust property near Bridgnorth in Shropshire, are thriving this year thanks to a programme of sensitive woodland management.

Blankets of bluebells in Dudmaston’s Dingle. Photo: John Melhuish

From late April until mid-May, areas of woodland on the Dudmaston estate are swathed in blankets of blue, but this much-loved sight of springtime is in need of protection.

For the best bluebell displays on the estate, walkers are encouraged to explore Dudmaston’s Dingle, a wooded valley typical of the Picturesque style in garden design.

A team of outdoor staff and volunteers at the property are carefully managing the woodland for the benefit of all kinds of wildlife. From scrub-cutting to ride maintenance, the team carry out year-round jobs to protect the landscape, helping it to support the plants and wildlife that live there.

National Trust Area Ranger Mike Annis said: “Wide sunny pathways in the woodland, known as rides are perfect habitats for butterflies, bees and wildflowers, including the bluebell. Our programme of woodland maintenance is improving biodiversity in the Dingle by allowing more natural light to reach the woodland floor. The work is gradual so we’re encouraging everyone to keep coming back to see how the landscape is changing.”