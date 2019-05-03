9.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, May 3, 2019
Blooming good year for bluebells at Dudmaston

By Shropshire Live

The blankets of bluebells at Dudmaston, a National Trust property near Bridgnorth in Shropshire, are thriving this year thanks to a programme of sensitive woodland management.

Blankets of bluebells in Dudmaston’s Dingle. Photo: John Melhuish
From late April until mid-May, areas of woodland on the Dudmaston estate are swathed in blankets of blue, but this much-loved sight of springtime is in need of protection.  

For the best bluebell displays on the estate, walkers are encouraged to explore Dudmaston’s Dingle, a wooded valley typical of the Picturesque style in garden design. 

A team of outdoor staff and volunteers at the property are carefully managing the woodland for the benefit of all kinds of wildlife. From scrub-cutting to ride maintenance, the team carry out year-round jobs to protect the landscape, helping it to support the plants and wildlife that live there.

National Trust Area Ranger Mike Annis said: “Wide sunny pathways in the woodland, known as rides are perfect habitats for butterflies, bees and wildflowers, including the bluebell. Our programme of woodland maintenance is improving biodiversity in the Dingle by allowing more natural light to reach the woodland floor. The work is gradual so we’re encouraging everyone to keep coming back to see how the landscape is changing.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.

Follies Festival returns to Hawkstone Park

Hawkstone Park is bringing back Follies Festival, for a wonderful weekend of family entertainment, Friday 5th - Sunday 7th July 2019.
Kids fest 2019

Tickets go on sale for Shropshire Kids Festival 2019

Shropshire Kids Festival 2019 is back and will be held at Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 11 and 12 May.
Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team - Shropshire County Show

Competition: Win Family Tickets to the Shropshire County Show 2019

The 2019 Shropshire County Show is set for spectacular year, with something for the whole family to enjoy.
Scan to prevent unnecessary caesareans is positive news

In April, researchers at Cambridge University revealed that an extra ultrasound scan, offered to mothers-to-be at 36 weeks to facilitate the early detection of breech babies, could prevent unnecessary c-sections.
Out and About in Shropshire Easter 2019

It is busy time across Shropshire this Easter with plenty of events and activities across the county. Take a look at some of the events near you.
Burglars who smashed their way into Bridgnorth home jailed

Burglars who smashed their way into a Bridgnorth home and stole a car have been jailed.
Labour retains control of Telford & Wrekin Council

Labour remains in control of Telford & Wrekin Council gaining 8 seats following elections for 54 council seats.
Cold and bright Bank Holiday weekend ahead

Weather forecasters are predicting a cold and bright Bank Holiday weekend ahead for Shropshire.
Shropshire Twenty20 captain Ross Aucott

Shropshire’s cricketers to open season at Whitchurch

Shropshire’s cricketers will open their season at Whitchurch this weekend as Ross Aucott looks forward to captaining the side.
The Shropshire under-10 side which faced North Wales line up for the camera

Youngsters enjoy representing Tennis Shropshire against North Wales

Promising young Shropshire tennis players enjoyed having the chance to represent the county in friendly matches against North Wales.
Phil Freeman and wife Carolyn trying the route out before the event

New charity cycle event to take in stunning countryside

A new charity cycle event which covers some of the most stunning countryside between Shropshire and mid Wales will be staged next week.
Peakes Travel Elite was named the UK & Ireland's No.1 Travel Agency

Shrewsbury travel agency named the best in the nation

A travel agency in Shrewsbury has been named as the UK & Ireland's No. 1 Travel Agency.
Marie Bramwell and Laurie Riley

New Managing Director at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants

A Shropshire businesswoman has achieved her lifetime ambition to become the managing director at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants.
Glen Rogers of Timpson in Wellington

Glen steps down after half a century at shoe repair shop

A Wellington man is stepping down after working for shoe repair company Timpson for half a century.
Midnight Ride Poster

Midnight Ride returns for its 5th year

The Midnight Ride 2019 challenges cyclists with a 75 miles ride across three counties.
Oswestry 10k poster rev

Everyone invited to take part in Oswestry 10k

Runners of all abilities are being invited to take part in a new running event in Oswestry this October.
The Green Man and The Frost Queen will battle between the seasons of winter and spring

Clun Green Man Festival takes place this weekend

This Weekend, Clun springs to life with music, drama and medieval merriment!
Sally Western, Show Manager

Appeal for local VIPs to celebrate 110th Newport Show

As part of the 110th anniversary celebrations of Newport Show, local inspirational people will be rewarded for their hard work and dedication to the community.
Follies Festival returns to Hawkstone Park

Hawkstone Park is bringing back Follies Festival, for a wonderful weekend of family entertainment, Friday 5th - Sunday 7th July 2019.
Wood White is a cloudy, Belgian white beer

Wood’s launch new beer to support Wood White butterfly

A new beer created to raise funds to protect one of the West Midlands rarest butterflies has been launched by a Shropshire brewery.
Geoff Ferguson, Owners of Kerry Vale Vineyard

Shropshire Vineyard launches a new Reserve Red Wine

A Vineyard on Shropshire border has launched a new special edition Award Winning Red wine.
Edward and Louise Taylor with head chef Richard Nair and Robert Jones

Shrewsbury restaurant taps into casual dining market

One of Shrewsbury’s most historic and longest serving fine dining restaurants is aiming to become the town’s go-to venue for casual dining.
