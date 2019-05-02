Midnight Ride returns for its 5th year

The Midnight Ride 2019 challenges cyclists with a 75 miles ride across three counties.

The ride starts at 6.30pm in Oswestry on 22 June 2019 and returns for midnight.



It takes part on the longest day of the year and cyclists will experience breath-taking views of the Clynceiriog Valley and Lake Vyrnwy at sunset.

Riders will be welcomed back to Oswestry with a midnight buffet and drinks.

Since 2015 the bicycle event has raised thousands of pounds for different charities and this year money raised from the event will go to the Severn Hospice.

The Severn Hospice gives specialist care and support to families across Shropshire and North Powys who are living with an incurable illness.

To find out more and to register riders can visit: www.midnightride.co.uk