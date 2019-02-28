Wellington to celebrate Charter Day this Saturday

Wellington celebrates the 775th Anniversary of its 1244 market charter this Saturday with music, Morris dancing, a community history event and a scone-baking contest.

Sophie Kelly gets ready for Charter Day with horse, Macan

Organised by community group Wellington H2A, the morning’s festivities kick off with the fearsomely-face painted Ironmen Morris Dancers and their companions, the Severn Gilders, at 11am.

They’ll be followed by the arrival of the charter courtesy of King Henry III’s rider at 11.30. At midday, spectators can expect to see the convening of the ancient Court Leet – complete with 18th century costumes – as they appoint the clerk of the market, the town crier and the ale taster for the year ahead.

After a final performance from the Morris dancers, it’s off to The Pheasant in Market Street where the ale taster will be judging the ‘Game of Scones’ Baking Contest. Bakers wishing to compete are invited to drop off 6 of their homemade scones at the pub by midday.