Last few days to sign up for Ruby Run challenge!

It’s the last few days to sign up for the Ruby Run challenge raising money for

the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

The Ruby Run is a fun, non-competitive 5km colour run with participants running through clouds of colourful paint

30th March 2019 will see people from all over the region running, skipping, hopping and jumping in support of the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund 40th Anniversary Appeal.

The Ruby Run, being held at the Greenhous West Mid Showground, is a fun, non-competitive 5km colour run with participants running through clouds of colourful paint round a safe, off-road course. This is the only colour run to take place in Shrewsbury town centre this year!

Entries for the Ruby Run close on Tuesday 12th March so pick up your running shoes and get involved now!

Entry to the Ruby Run is £20 per adult, and £7 per child. Entry fees include a pair of sunglasses and a white tshirt to get covered in paint on the day! The course is entirely off-road and there is ample car parking on site. Participants are also asked to raise some sponsorship money to contribute to the Lingen Davies 40th Anniversary Appeal.

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund exists to make a positive difference to lives affected by cancer in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales. About 3,000 people in our region are diagnosed with cancer every year, and Lingen Davies are there to make sure that the best possible treatment is available locally.

The Ruby Run is raising funds towards Lingen Davies’ £1.25 million 40th Anniversary Appeal. The money raised will fund projects that encourage cancer prevention and early diagnosis, excellent local treatment, and living well with and beyond cancer.

So, why not sign up for a fab event and do your bit to support YOUR local cancer services? To find out more about the Ruby Run please visit www.lingendavies.co.uk/rubyrun. You can also contact the Lingen Davies office on 01743 492396 or email lizzy.coleman@lingendavies.co.uk