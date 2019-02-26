Shrewsbury artist puts on live show at local gallery

A talented young Shropshire artist is ‘performing live’ at a leading county gallery this week.

Artist Georgina Walton with some of her work with Jonathan Soden of The Soden Collection Gallery

Georgina Walton (26), an abstract painter based in both Shrewsbury and London, uses a wide variety of mediums on canvas creating vibrant, high impact pieces for interior spaces.

She will be creating a special piece of work at a special ‘music and art’ evening on Thursday February 28 at The Soden Collection in Wyle Cop, which specialises in modern art and ceramics by some of the world’s leading names.

Jonathan Soden, proprietor of the Soden Collection, explained: “Georgina is a very talented young Shropshire artist who creates large, dramatic pieces which are very popular with our customers.

“So we thought it would be exciting if she came into the gallery to create a bespoke painting whilst guests watch.

“We have teamed up with specialist retailer Acoustic Boutique who will be providing one of their new state-of-the-art speakers which will be used to play some of the music which inspires Georgina.

“It should be a very entertaining evening of art and music and we hope as many people as possible will attend from 5.30pm until 8.30pm.”

Georgina attended Shrewsbury High School and then went on to be a part of the first intake of girls and the first female art scholar at Shrewsbury School.

She then moved to London to complete a diploma and BA in fine art at Chelsea College of Art. Since completing her degree she has exhibited across the UK, from London to Ayrshire.