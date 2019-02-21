Shropshire volunteer shortlisted for humanitarian award

Shropshire volunteer Ged Kennedy, an Information and Communication Advisor from Shrewsbury, has been shortlisted to win an international humanitarian honor.

Ged has been nominated for his volunteer work with Build It International, a charity training young, unemployed Zambians to become builders. Ged volunteers three days a week in the UK as and IT Advisor and has made two trips to Zambia to gain first-hand experience of the communities he is helping.

“Ged’s skills, experience and relentless energy are helping to build brighter futures in Zambia,” says Elizabeth Martial from Build It International. “His passion and commitment is inspirational, and he has firmly cemented himself as a vital part of the team since he started volunteering in 2016. It can sometimes be easier for charities to recognise people volunteering on the front-line, but it is vital to recognise all our volunteers. It might be viewed by some as less glamorous than other roles, but Ged’s skills, support and commitment in helping us harness the full potential of technology is far reaching and underpins all that we do.”

Bond is the leading UK membership body for organisations working in international development. The 439 members range from large organisations such as Oxfam, Save The Children and UNICEF UK, to a wide selection of smaller local charities. Now in its sixth year, the Bond International Development Awards celebrate the exceptional work of people like Ged that often goes unrecognised.

The Volunteer Award specifically honors the hidden heroes giving up their time and donating their skills, often in challenging and demanding environments.

Ged is joined by seven other deserving finalists in this category, with the overall winner announced at an awards ceremony in London on March 18.

Mike Wright, Director of Communications at Bond, says: “Each year we are delighted and humbled by the nominations we receive in this category. It is a great reflection of the hard work that goes on, often behind the scenes, by so many dedicated and innovative volunteers like Ged. It is a genuine pleasure to be honoring such a diverse range of humanitarians and shining a light on these inspirational people and the incredible work they are doing.”