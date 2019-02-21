Shrewsbury’s social history comes alive at special exhibition

The days of tea dances, award-winning bakes and pioneering fashion shops will be brought to life to give an insight into Shrewsbury’s social history over the past 150 years in a special exhibition.

Fifth generation family business Morris & Company has delved into its archives to celebrate its 150th anniversary and found photographs, treasured memorabilia and keepsakes to go on show at Shrewsbury’s Museum and Art Gallery.

The exhibition from 30 May to 24 June will show how Morris has been part of the fabric of Shrewsbury over the years and will celebrate the people who have been part of its story. The company is calling on past employees and their families to share their own photographs or memorabilia for the anniversary.

To bring the story right up to date the company will create a huge artwork to celebrate the town. It is asking everyone with an affection for Shrewsbury to put themselves in the picture and send in a selfie for inclusion in a unique mosaic artwork.

The Morris story started with a grocery shop in Frankwell and over the years has involved lubricants, Bakeries and confectionary, Cafés, fashion salons and supermarkets. Today Morris & Co employs 720 people across commercial and residential property, care homes and an international site machinery businesses.

Robin Morris, Chairman of Morris & Co, said: “Our businesses and people have played their part in the town since 1869 and we feel very close connections with the local community. This, our first ever public exhibition, is we hope a chance to rekindle memories for many and reveal a fascinating glimpse into the past for others.”

The exhibition has been curated with local historian Professor Tim Jenkins who said: “The story of the Morris company reflects the social history of Shrewsbury and the fascinating changes we have seen over five generations. The exhibition is being designed to not only inform but to engage and entertain visitors who may well find links to their own family histories.”

Aimed at all ages, there will be interactive exhibits to involve children and a chance for visitors to add their own memories of life at Morris & Co.

To submit selfies for the artwork, send to celebrations@morrisandco.com