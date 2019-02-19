Two lucky bikers have chance of leading Bike4Life Festival Ride Out

Bikers are being given the chance to win a priceless experience at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Bike4Life Ride Out.

Two lucky winners and their pillions will lead the Ride Out along with

motorcycle legends Neil Hodgson, Carl Fogarty and Steve Parrish ahead of 3,500 bikes from Meole Brace in Shrewsbury to RAF Cosford for the Bike4Life Festival on Sunday 28th April 2019.

As well as meeting the VIPs the winners will receive an official Bike4Life merchandise goodie bag and either a Yamaha Experience Race Day or two family tickets to Motorcycle Live 2019, kindly donated by Yamaha MX Experience and Motorcycle Live respectively.

To be entered into the draw bikers must book their Ride Out ticket online before Friday 8th March 2019 at bike4lifefest.com. Bikers who have already signed up will automatically be entered into the draw.

Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival tickets are £10 per biker, £5 for a pillion and £5 for visitors to the Festival only.

Jo Bailey, events and area fundraising manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “This is a fantastic chance for two riders and their pillions to enjoy an exclusive ‘money-can’t buy’ VIP experience at Bike4Life.

“The event directly supports the lifesaving work of our charity which airlifts up to six people every day, so it’s a really worthwhile cause.”

In 2018, the annual event raised an amazing £87,770 for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

To book your place visit bike4lifefest.com