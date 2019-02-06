Shropshire Grandmother takes on zip wire challenge for charity

A Shropshire grandmother is to mark her 70th birthday by taking on the fastest and longest zip line in Europe.

Maretta Jerrett, from Shrewsbury, has set herself the challenge in order to raise money for Autism Bedfordshire which is being threatened with closure due to the withdrawal of council funding.

The charity helps autistic people and their families by providing places where they can go and feel comfortable.

Specially trained staff help them build their confidence, self-esteem, and social skills through taking part in social activities and mixing with other people.

Mrs Jerrett said: “The charity provides amazing support for a lot of people and it would be a real shame if they were to lose their funding.

“They have been helping my four year old grandson and his sight impaired 18 month old sister for some time now and without their support it would be extremely tough on the family.”

The zipline, which is located near Bethesda in North Wales, sees regular visitors looking for an adrenaline rush reaching speeds of up to 100mph.

It stretches 1,750 metres out over the Penrhyn Quarry and gives people amazing views of the North Wales scenery.

Mrs Jerrett said: “Turning 70 is a big milestone and one that I wanted to mark in a special way.

“My son in-law did the same thing for his 40th and told me how great it was, so I thought why not do the same.

“I really wanted to give something back and this was the perfect way to raise money as well as awareness of a very worthwhile charity.”

If you would like to support Maretta you can donate to her Virgin Giving page at http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/MarettaJerrett