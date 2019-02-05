New Patron for Shrewsbury arts charity

The internationally renowned comic book artist, Charlie Adlard, who is known for his work on the comic book series, The Walking Dead, has been announced as Patron for local arts charity The Hive in Shrewsbury.

Adlard who has been involved with The Hive’s Creative Advisory Board since 2017 will take up his Patronage from February this year.

Charlie Adlard said: “I’ve been a supporter of The Hive for many years and I can’t wait to become their Patron. This local charity runs fantastic creative projects that help to make a meaningful difference in peoples’ lives.”

Adlard becomes the first Patron of The Hive since the organisation began 11 years ago. In this time The Hive has worked with over 38,000 people across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin including; Young Carers, Hope House Hospice siblings, LGBT groups and more.

He added: “This is an especially exciting time for The Hive as they have a new bold brand and a number of inspiring charity projects lined up for this year across Shropshire & Telford. I really look forward to working more closely with The Hive team and their creative advisory board, to support their activities.”

In 2019, Adlard will be involved with The Hive’s creative decisions and will continue to help with organising events for the organisation.

CEO, Katie Jennings said: “The Hive is delighted to welcome Charlie Adlard as a Patron. He has been incredibly supportive already and strongly understands and believes in the work we do. This is an amazing time for him to join as we have just launched our new branding and we’re really excited about everything we have coming up in 2019.”