Staff celebrate 20 years with Hope House Children’s Hospice

Nine members of staff at Hope House Children’s Hospice have been presented with long service awards by the charity.

Chair of Trustees Steve Henly thanked them for their dedication and said their commitment was greatly appreciated.

“Their work as a team enables Hope House to provide vital care and support and counselling to hundreds of families across Shropshire, Powys and North Wales that are caring for a terminally ill child or who have been bereaved,” he added.

“Only with a dedicated and professional team, and the incredible support of the public to fund our services, can we realise our ambition of ensuring that no one faces the death of a child alone.”

Twenty Year Service Awards were presented to: Karen Murray, Nurse; Louise Bowen, Fundraising Team Administrator; and Fiona Pryce, Health Care Support Worker. Ten Year Service Awards were presented to: Simi Epstein, Director of Fundraising and Marketing; Yvonne Stocks, Counsellor; Carole Clayton, Shrewsbury Shop Manager; Beverley Lambert, Wrexham Shop Manager; Alison Marsh, Head of Fundraising; and Lyn Jones, Support Services Assistant.