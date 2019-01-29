Lights, Camera, Take-off…to the RAF Museum Night Shoot!

Photographers are being given the unique opportunity to capture rare images of the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford’s external aircraft collection during an exclusive Photography Night Shoot.

Taking place on Saturday 16 March, just 200 places are available for the nighttime aircraft event and tickets are selling fast!

The Museum has teamed up with Threshold Aero, specialists in aviation night shoot photography, to deliver this brand-new event. Aircraft including the Bristol Britannia 312 and the Hawker Siddeley Nimrod R.Mk.1 will be lit with LED lights, giving photographers the chance to capture shots of the aircraft in their Museum setting, showcased like never before.

The Night Shoot will commence at 5.00pm allowing those attending the chance to capture images in changing lighting conditions at sunset, before the light fades and after dark. The illuminated aircraft are guaranteed to provide a spectacular photo opportunity.

Eight historic aircraft from the RAF Museum’s collection will be illuminated for the evening, ranging in size from the single seat fighter Hawker Siddeley Hunter F6A to the giant long range airliner Vickers VC10 C1K. Other highlights will include the Hawker Siddeley Dominie T.Mk.1, Lockheed Hercules C130K Mk3 and the Lockheed SP-2h Neptune. As a special addition to the event, the Scottish Aviation Jetstream T Mk1, usually housed inside Hangar 1, will be displayed outside the hangar, giving photographers another aircraft to capture on the night.

RAF Museum Cosford Public Events Manager, Abi Betteridge said:

“We’re excited to be showcasing our iconic aircraft in a completely different light for this brand-new event which we hope will appeal to photographers and aviation fans alike. You don’t need to be a professional photographer to enjoy the Night Shoot, it’s suitable for all abilities and there will be a team from Threshold Aero, Museum Staff and Volunteers on hand throughout the evening to provide assistance. So far the interest has been incredible with over a third of the tickets already gone in just under a week.”

Event organisers are confident the Night Shoot will not only appeal to photographers but also aviation fans who want to enjoy exclusive after hours access to view the aircraft in a different light. Tickets to the Photography Night Shoot event are now available to purchase in advance via the Museum website and cost £25 per person (including onsite parking fee). Ticket holders must be aged 16 years and over. Visit www.rafmuseum.org/cosford for more details.