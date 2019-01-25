Volunteers on the Long Mynd achieve great results for wildlife and people

The volunteers who help to look after the Long Mynd have worked exceptionally hard in the past year to improve habitats for wildlife, and have big plans for the coming year to do even more.

Supporting the National Trust Rangers, they also improve infrastructure for visitors, and have been doing projects in the wider community too.

In 2018 there was a big focus on cutting firebreaks through the gorse, which the volunteers did painstakingly by hand on steep slopes. As well as helping to protect the hills from fire, these corridors through the gorse help to join up grassland habitats and enable sheep to move around more freely.

The volunteers have also widened the Pipe Walk – a gentle path running from the bottom of Motts Road to the reservoir. This route follows the contour of the hills and gives a lovely birds eye view, and is really well used by those who are less active, and by our school visits. It’s now a safer route, and more people can appreciate the archaeological feature of the old pipes that use to carry water from Lightspout Hollow into the former reservoir.

Another big achievement has been helping in the local community to build a new stone path to the war memorial, where there was previously just a slippy grass path. The volunteers dug out grass, put edging in, and laid stone purchased by the Rotary Club.

Area Ranger Patrick Edwards says “Volunteers make such a real, tangible difference here, whether it’s repairing bridges so that people can explore the valleys, or building benches for people to have a rest on. As well as making a lasting contribution to the Long Mynd, it’s great to know that the volunteers get so much out of their time here too – they have fun whilst they’re here, and it makes our team a real joy to work with.”

Meeting on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, this dedicated group of over twenty people have accomplished a huge amount, but in 2019 the National Trust hopes to do more path improvements to help people get out and about and exploring new places, and the volunteer team will be instrumental in delivering this.

New outdoor volunteers are always welcome, and very much needed, and whether they want to give something back, are keen to get outdoors and get healthy, want to join a friendly group of people or are looking for a way into the countryside sector for a career, they are all helping to support this wonderful place. We have social parties too, and offer training – no previous experience is required. The groups work to everyone’s ability at their own pace.

The National Trust say they would like to thank all the volunteers for the hard work done, and if you or someone you know may be interested in getting stuck in call 01694 725000 or email cardingmill@nationaltrust.org.uk