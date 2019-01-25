Shropshire cyclists sought for Zambian challenge

An international charity based in Shropshire is looking for keen cyclists in the county to help them raise money for their work out in Zambia.

Build It International is looking for participants for their cycle challenge through Zambia on 6 – 14 September 2019, finishing at Victoria Falls, source of the mighty Zambezi River.

Accompanied by Build It CEO Andrew Jowett who is based in the charity’s Shrewsbury office, cyclists will embark on an adventurous ride through beautiful Zambia whilst raising vital funds to support the charity’s community building projects.

Build It trains young, unemployed people in Zambia to be builders, while at the same time building vital schools and clinics for local communities.

“I have visited Zambia many but this will be my first time cycling out there,” said Build It CEO Andrew Jowett and a keen cyclist with Paramount cycling club based at Stans Cycles in Shrewsbury.

“Zambia is a stunning country with wonderful people. It’s going to be a truly amazing experience for everyone taking part.”

The challenge will take riders both on and off-road through the towns and villages of rural southern Zambia, passing farmland and sugar cane plantations and spotting wildlife.

Zambia is one of the poorest countries in Africa but there is a real opportunity to make a difference to people’s lives” explains Mr Jowett.

“The Zambia construction sector is booming and desperately needs skilled workers, but very few young people are given the opportunity to develop the skills they need to be able to find work.

“To date Build It has trained over 700 young builders and completed over 40 community building projects, impacting on around 270,000 lives.”

“The cycle ride is a fantastic opportunity to see first-hand the work we do as we will be visiting our new construction training centre and some of our recent community schools that our young trainees have helped to build.”

The ride will cover over 300 miles in 6 days. Seven cyclists have already signed up, and Build It is hoping to reach 15 cyclists to take part.

Participants are asked to pay a £295 registration fee, and then fundraise a minimum of £4,155 to support Build It’s projects in Zambia. This cost also includes accommodation, 21-speed mountain bike hire, meals, tour leader and tour doctor / medic. The cost does not include flights to Zambia, but Build It can support participants with making arrangements.

For more information and to sign up to the challenge, visit https://www.builditinternational.org/support-us/zambia-cycle-challenge/