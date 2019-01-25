Grand Prix motorcycle road racer Ron Haslam joins Bike4Life 2019

Legendary Grand Prix motorcycle road racer Ron Haslam will be visiting Bike4Life 2019 on Sunday 28th April, in aid of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

A national road racing legend who has been riding for over 30 years, Ron is three times world champion and four times British champion in Grand Prix motorcycle road racing.

Speaking of his involvement in the annual event, Ron said: “I’m really looking forward to my first Bike4Life. It’s such a fantastic event for a brilliant cause, and I can’t wait to meet the 10,000 bikers at the Festival – it looks like it’s going to be a fantastic day!”

Fans will also be able to visit Honda Ron Haslam Racing School’s stand whilst at the Festival, offering an introduction to high performance bikes and the opportunity for riders to improve their skills and understand the finer points of riding.

As well as the many stalls featured at the Bike4Life Festival, local bands will also be performing throughout the day. The Delray Rockets, Wizards of Oz and Soul Stripper will all be entertaining crowds of over 12,000 people at RAF Cosford.

Jo Bailey, events and area fundraising manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “This year Bike4Life will be better than ever, with new stalls featured and a display of vintage motorcycles for bike lovers to explore, along with Ron joining our long-standing supporters at the Festival.

“We can’t wait for the day and look forward to greeting the biking community at what promises to be another fantastic event.”

For more information or to book your tickets, visit bike4lifefest.com and follow Bike4Life on social media.