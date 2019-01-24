Shrewsbury art gallery makes £400 donation to charity

Shropshire charity Hope House has benefitted from a generous donation from a Shrewsbury art gallery.

The Soden Collection in Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury has handed over a cheque for £410 to the charity as the result of a recent art exhibition.

Gallery owner Jonathan Soden explained that he had collaborated with top landscape artist Mark Payne to make the gift.

“We had an exhibition of Mark’s work at the gallery and some of our clients Greg and Trish Scott of Shrewsbury purchased two of his paintings.

“They are keen supporters of Hope House so Mark and I agreed to donate a percentage of the profit to this very worthwhile cause.

“We will be working with the charity in the future to help it with further fund-raising efforts,” he said.

Mark Payne, who paints woodland scenes and vintage book and magazine covers, is one of the contemporary artists regularly exhibited at the Soden Collection, which specialises in high quality contemporary artwork.