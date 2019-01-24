An impossible challenge made possible by local fitness enthusiast

A Shrewsbury man has set himself the challenge of completing 5,000 press-ups or more within an allotted time, and all in the name of charity.

Kyle Worrall who works as a care assistant and fitness instructor wanted to use his fitness background to complete this fitness challenge in aid of The Movement Centre.

Speaking of the challenge Kyle said: “I wanted to do a challenge that seemed impossible, to prove to myself and others that you can accomplish more than you think.

“The Movement Centre will benefit from the money raised from the challenge because they give children a shot at a better quality of life. The Movement Centre teaches them that they can achieve more than what others think they can, and this is something that I value a lot.”

The children who visit The Movement Centre have a disability that affects their movement control, such as Cerebral Palsy, Down Syndrome or Global Developmental Delay. This means they may be unable to lift their head, to sit without support or find it challenging to stand or take their first steps.

The 12 hour push up challenge will take place on 22nd February at Anytime Fitness in Shrewsbury and Kyle is inviting any fitness fanatics to join him in his fundraising, and join him for an hour of press ups. If you would like to join Kyle then get in touch with The Movement Centre.

Fundraising and Marketing Officer for The Movement centre Curtis Langley said:

“This is a new challenge that The Movement centre has never been involved in. Marathons or cycle events are normally what people go for when it comes to fitness, but this will be a massive challenge to complete. We hope everyone at the gym and reading this will get behind him, and help him reach his fundraising target.”

After visiting The Movement Centre, and learning more about the work they do, Kyle wanted to raise enough money to cover half a course of therapy for one child. Kyle would like to invite anyone wanting to sponsor him to complete this challenge to donate through his JustGiving page or sponsorship forms at Anytime Fitness Gym.