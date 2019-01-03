Youth homelessness charity to benefit from quiz night

The UK’s leading charity for homeless young people is to receive a donation of nearly £400 from a Christmas quiz organised by a popular Shropshire health and fitness club.

The Shrewsbury Club’s Big Cheesy Xmas quiz attracted 90 people, both club members and their guests, with 15 teams of six taking part.

A raffle helped boost the amount raised for Centrepoint up to £394.

The event, supported by club sponsors Crown Wealth Management and Chrisbeon, was organised by club members Antonia Bowett, Michael Evans and Charlie Daker, plus staff members Adam Wharf and Jon Gidney.

Marketing manager Jon said: “It was a great to see so many members and their guests enjoying this event at the club.

“A big thank you must go to Antonia, Michael and Charlie for their help organising and hosting the quiz, and to The Hub team for serving fantastic food and drink.

“Thanks also to all the people and brands that supported the charity raffle for Centrepoint.

“It’s the first time we have held a large quiz like this, so we look forward to hosting more events of this nature at the club in the future.”

The University Challenged team were the winners of The Shrewsbury Club Social Championship Trophy.