New Shrewsbury restaurant raises £2,625 for Severn Hospice

Some much deserved Christmas joy and cheer has been brought to Severn Hospice after receiving a cheque for £2,625 following the opening of a new local restaurant Ego at The Grapes, in Bicton Heath.

The money was raised as part of the opening process following the recent £600,000 transformation of what was previously the Toby Carvery into the brand new, Mediterranean pub and restaurant – Ego at The Grapes. After searching online for a local charity to support, the overwhelming consensus was to partner with the Severn Hospice due to the ongoing support they provide the local community.

“We cannot thank Ego at The Grapes enough for running two charity launch nights in aid of our work, as well as the community who voted for us. The generous amount raised will help us support even more local families living with incurable illness when they need it the most.” explained Lucy Ruff, Fundraising Manager at Severn Hospice.

“Many of our hospice team went to the opening night and had a fantastic time in the newly renovated restaurant.”

Lee Cooper, the General Manager at the restaurant said, “we wanted to choose a local charity that is rooted in the community and surrounding area. We welcomed 175 guests over two nights to our charity nights and they got the first sneak peak of our delicious food, warm service and the sheer transformation of the venue from what it was to what it is now.”

Ego at The Grapes is one of 16 Mediterranean pubs and restaurants owned and operated under the Ego brand.