Fireman John’s Christmas lights to raise funds for Alder Hey Children’s Charity

Shrewsbury residents are invited to view a fabulous display of Christmas lights in Primrose Drive and to support Alder Hey Children’s Charity.

Fireman John’s Christmas lights have been delighting family, friends and neighbours for 27 years at his home, and this year he decided to invite people to enjoy the lights, and also make a voluntary donation to the charity.

John said: “Alder Hey has benefitted and supported numerous Shropshire children and their families of many years. At a time when many people are experiencing financial pressures, I am extremely grateful for their generosity. Last year we raised more than £900 from well-wishers that had visited the Christmas lights. and we would dearly love to raise £1000 this year.

“Donations can be made in person at the lights, or online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Philip-Cotton2. Don’t forget to tick the Gift Aid box, which adds £2.50 to every £10 donated. Thank you”.

The lights stay on until 6th January 2019, for those wishing to visit the lights the SatNav postcode is SY3 7TP.